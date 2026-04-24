Katara Tech Forum Discusses Role Of AI In Treatment Of Autism

The Katara Cultural Village organised a specialised session as part of the 29th edition of the Katara Tech Forum, titled“The Role of Artificial Intelligence and Technology in the Treatment and Rehabilitation of Autism Spectrum Disorder”.

The event, organised to mark the World Autism Awareness Day, brought together a group of experts and practitioners from leading institutions, including Reenaz Specialised Center for Child Health, The Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities, Dakkaken Group, Metaverse Learning and MCARE360. Participants reviewed a range of innovative solutions and advanced technologies that support individuals with autism spectrum disorder and enhance their quality of life, in line with the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence and digital systems.

In his opening remarks, Dr Thamer al-Qadi, director of Information Systems Department at Katara and chairman of the forum, underlined the importance of addressing a topic that intersects humanitarian and healthcare priorities. He said the focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and technology reflects growing awareness of their role in serving people, noting that technology is no longer merely supportive but has become a key partner in developing impactful solutions that enable individuals with autism to integrate more effectively into society. He added that the forum embodies Katara's commitment to its cultural and knowledge-based mission by providing a platform for dialogue, exchange of expertise and exploration of international best practices.

The forum featured several expert contributions addressing both clinical and technological dimensions. Dr Mohamed Tolefat, director of Therapeutic Services at the Shafallah Center, presented on the integration of technology into autism assessment and clinical practice, highlighting how digital tools can improve diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. Aaliyah Abdul Kabeer ‏from ‏Reenaz Specialised Center discussed the role of artificial intelligence and digital tools in moving from early screening to ongoing support, emphasising data-driven approaches to diagnosis.

Dr Nazem Abdelati also addressed the incorporation of innovation into clinical evaluation, while Umira Niaz explored how technological interventions can help bridge communication gaps for individuals with autism. Ahmed Zidan highlighted the importance of integrating medical and technological expertise to develop intelligent tools that enhance early diagnosis and intervention, ultimately supporting individuals with autism and their families.

Accordingly, the participants stressed that early intervention remains critical to improving rehabilitation outcomes, noting that while technology has advanced considerably, it does not replace the role of specialised clinicians but rather strengthens their capabilities. They explained that artificial intelligence can analyse behavioural and interactional data to identify early indicators of autism and support the development of personalised intervention plans tailored to each child's needs.

They also highlighted the role of smart applications and interactive robotics in developing communication and social skills in a safe and engaging way, particularly for children who find direct interaction challenging. Furthermore, artificial intelligence enables continuous monitoring of progress, allowing specialists to assess the effectiveness of treatment programmes and refine them accordingly, which contributes to improving service quality and accelerating rehabilitation.

The discussions concluded with an emphasis on the importance of integrating medical and technological expertise to build more effective and inclusive support systems. Participants noted that artificial intelligence offers precise and customised solutions that take into account individual differences, helping to detect autism early and design appropriate interventions. They agreed that such initiatives contribute to creating a more supportive environment for individuals with autism, reinforcing a broader vision of inclusive, sustainable healthcare driven by innovation.