The Multibillion-Dollar Maneuvers Behind The Met's Raphael Show

MENAFN - USA Art News) How the Met Assembled a Raphael Exhibition on a Monumental Scale

The Metropolitan Museum of Art's“Raphael: Sublime Poetry” is not only a major exhibition - it is a feat of diplomacy, scholarship, and institutional trust. The survey brings together 33 paintings and 142 works on paper, making it the largest U.S. exhibition devoted to Raphael Sanzio da Urbino (1483–1520). About 60 public institutions in 11 countries contributed loans, while private lenders added works that would be difficult to imagine together anywhere else.

Among the most closely watched loans are two of Raphael's most expensive works at auction, lent anonymously by New York billionaire Leon Black. The exhibition also draws from the Louvre in Paris, the Uffizi in Florence, the Prado in Madrid, and the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., where *The Alba Madonna* has been held since 1937 after Andrew Mellon's formative gift to the museum. Experts estimate the aggregate value of the works on view in the billions of dollars.

Behind the gallery walls, the project required eight years of work. Carmen Bambach, the Met's Renaissance specialist and curator of the exhibition, had to research, fundraise, and negotiate loans simultaneously. Her goal was not simply to gather masterpieces, but to build a coherent argument about Raphael's artistic development - early, middle, and late - and to show how his brief life produced such a durable legacy.

The logistics were formidable. Thomas Clement Salomon, director of Gallerie Nazionali di Arte Antica di Palazzo Barberini–Palazzo Corsini in Rome, helped secure loans from 17 Italian institutions, the most from any single country. One work required approvals from the Franciscan Order, Marche archives officials, and the minister of culture in Rome. Another was granted only after eight personal visits.

That level of effort helps explain why the exhibition feels so rare. It is not just a display of Raphael's art, but a record of the negotiations, patience, and institutional confidence required to bring a Renaissance master into focus at this scale.