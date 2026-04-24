Tinygemsbreaks SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) Launches Sports Predict Platform

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SEGG Media (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) announced the launch of Sports Predict, marking its entry into the fast-growing prediction markets sector through its subsidiary Sports Predicts Limited. The platform, currently in development and expected to launch in summer 2026, will integrate prediction functionality into the Sports ecosystem, enabling the company to convert fan engagement into transactional activity and generate recurring, high-margin revenue through user-driven transaction fees. Building on recent acquisitions including Veloce Media Group and Quadrant, SEGG Media said the initiative leverages its large audience base to support scalable growth as global prediction market volumes continue to expand.

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About SEGG Media Corporation

Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital and experiential assets including Sports, Concerts, TicketStub, Lottery, and Veloce Media Group. Through its expanding ecosystem of media, live experiences, gaming platforms, and creator-led content, the Company connects global audiences to the sports, events, and interactive entertainment they love. Focused on disciplined execution, ethical gaming, and scalable revenue generation, SEGG Media is building an integrated platform designed to drive sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

About TinyGems

TinyGems is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

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