Versitron Expands Managed Switching Solutions For Enterprise And Industrial System Integrator Deployments

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Versitron's managed switches (SGX75270MA, SF71053M2) deliver high-density enterprise connectivity and rugged industrial performance, enabling scalable and reliable deployments for system integrators.

Newark, April 2026 – Versitron introduces its latest managed Ethernet switch solutions, designed to meet the evolving needs of system integrators deploying scalable, high-performance network infrastructures. Featuring both high-density enterprise switching and rugged industrial connectivity, these solutions deliver flexibility, reliability, and advanced control for mission-critical environments.

As network infrastructures grow across enterprise campuses, industrial facilities, and smart systems, system integrators require switching solutions that combine performance with simplified management. Versitron's managed switches are engineered to address these needs while supporting seamless integration into existing network architectures.

Versitron's managed switches are designed specifically for system integrators handling complex deployments across diverse environments. With advanced configuration capabilities and flexible connectivity options, these switches enable efficient traffic management, improved network visibility, and optimized performance.

They support both centralized enterprise deployments and distributed industrial networks.

The SGX75270MA is designed for high-density network environments, offering 48 RJ45 Ethernet ports and 4 SFP fiber uplink ports. This configuration supports large-scale device connectivity, making it ideal for:

Enterprise campus networks Data centers and server rooms Large office environments Core and aggregation network layers

Its high port density enables system integrators to consolidate infrastructure while maintaining scalability.

The SF71053M2 is engineered for industrial deployments, featuring 8 RJ45 ports and 2 100FX fiber ports with ST multimode connectivity. It is built to operate reliably in challenging conditions, including:

Manufacturing and automation environments Transportation and railway systems Outdoor installations Utility and energy networks

This rugged design ensures stable network performance in environments where standard equipment may not be suitable.

Both switches offer managed capabilities that allow system integrators to control and optimize network performance:

VLAN support for traffic segmentation QoS (Quality of Service) for prioritizing critical applications Network monitoring and diagnostics Remote management and configuration

These features ensure efficient and secure network operations.

The inclusion of SFP and 100FX fiber ports enables seamless integration into fiber backbone networks. This allows system integrators to extend network reach across large facilities and distributed environments while maintaining high-speed communication.

Versitron's managed switches are widely used in:

Enterprise IT infrastructure Industrial automation systems Security and surveillance networks Smart city and transportation systems Energy and utility monitoring

Their reliability ensures continuous operation in critical deployments.

These managed switches support scalable network growth, allowing system integrators to expand infrastructure as requirements evolve. Their flexible port configurations and fiber connectivity ensure long-term adaptability.

Versitron's managed switching solutions are available in the following configurations:

52-Port Managed Switch | 48-RJ45 Ethernet Ports, 4-SFP Fiber Ports

SKU: SGX75270MA 10-Port Managed Industrial Switch | 8-RJ45 Ethernet Ports, 2-100FX Ports, ST, MM

SKU: SF71053M2

Versitron is a trusted provider of fiber optic networking and industrial communication solutions, delivering high-performance products for enterprise, industrial, and government applications. Focused on empowering system integrators, Versitron develops solutions that enhance scalability, reliability, and ease of deployment. With a legacy of“Safeguarding Communications Since 1958,” Versitron continues to support mission-critical connectivity worldwide.