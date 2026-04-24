Ispring To Showcase Cutting-Edge Water Filtration Solutions At WQA 2026 Expo

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Miami Beach, FL, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Water Quality Association (WQA) Expo will once again gather the foremost innovators and leaders in the global water treatment industry, and iSpring Water Systems is set to take a prominent role. As a member of WQA, iSpring demonstrates its commitment to rigorous industry standards and high-quality water solutions. From April 29–30 at Booth #924, iSpring will showcase its latest residential and commercial water filtration technologies. With nearly 20 years of experience delivering safe, great-tasting water, iSpring continues to provide reliable, efficient, and health-conscious solutions for homes and businesses worldwide.









A Trusted Brand for Safe and Sustainable Water

With nearly two decades of experience, iSpring Water Systems specializes in delivering efficient, user-friendly, and environmentally responsible water filtration solutions. Its product portfolio spans residential and commercial reverse osmosis system, whole-house filtration, under-sink and countertop filters, shower and faucet filtration products, and mobile solutions for RVs and outdoor applications. At WQA 2026, iSpring will highlight the performance, adaptability, and advanced features of its water filtration system, offering industry professionals insights into the latest innovations and solutions for safe and sustainable drinking water.

Showcasing Innovation at WQA 2026

iSpring will present its WHO Series Innovative Whole House Water Filter System and WRO4000 Ultimate Whole House RO System, showcasing advanced filtration, flexible installation, and smart monitoring for high-performance, user-friendly whole-home water treatment.

WHO Series Innovative Whole House Water Filter to Launch Pre-Sale at WQA

Traditional whole-house filter systems can be cumbersome. Filter housings are often difficult to loosen, cartridges are heavy and filled with water, making them awkward to handle and prone to spilling. Reinstalling them can be equally challenging, with misalignment or over-tightening leading to leaks.

The WHO Series Innovative Whole-House Water System simplifies this process. Housings are drained before filter replacement, then the housing cap is easily unscrewed with a 9-inch wrench. The cartridge slides out horizontally, allowing for a smooth replacement without lifting heavy, water-filled housings or risking spills. Reinstalling the new filter is straightforward-aligning the cap with the logo ensures a proper seal with minimal effort.

Installation and monitoring are equally user-friendly. The system's freestanding metal frame allows flexible placement without wall mounting. For households facing varied water quality challenges-including sediment, chlorine, heavy metals, rust, and PFAS-the WHO system supports customizable cartridge options, enabling tailored filtration for every home.

WRO4000 Ultimate Whole House RO System Delivers Pure Water to Every Faucet

The WRO4000 Ultimate Whole House RO System brings pure, safe water to every faucet in the home, giving households peace of mind and consistent access to clean water throughout the day. Its multi-stage filtration works seamlessly: a pre-filter lowers maintenance needs, an EDV2 scale inhibitor protects pipes and appliances, advanced ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis remove bacteria, viruses, PFAS, microplastics, heavy metals and 1000+ other contaminants, while a UV lamp enhances water safety by suppressing microbial growth. A final post-carbon filter ensures water tastes fresh and free of chlorine, odors, or discoloration.

The system also makes monitoring effortless. A smart LED control panel provides intuitive, on-the-spot status updates, while the integrated IoT system offers remote monitoring, allowing homeowners to track daily, monthly, or yearly water usage, monitor filter life, and compare incoming and purified water quality in real time.

With a 4,000 GPD capacity, the WRO4000 meets the demands of large households, while its compact, space-saving design with built-in wheels allows easy placement anywhere in the home. Automatic flushing at regular intervals helps maintain optimal performance, and paired with a sleek, contemporary exterior, the WRO combines high performance, convenience, and style.

iSpring will also debut two new systems designed for high efficiency and convenience:

RO1200AK Tankless RO System with Alkaline Filter

The RO1200AK Tankless RO System with Alkaline Filter delivers up to 1,200 gallons of purified water per day from a sleek, under-sink tankless design. Its dual-handle faucet offers carbon-filtered water for everyday tasks such as rinsing fruits and vegetables, while RO water enriched with alkaline minerals is perfect for drinking, coffee, tea, or infant formula. This smart dual-outlet design reduces unnecessary RO water use and helps extend membrane life. With an industry-leading 3:1 pure-to-drain ratio, built-in TDS monitoring, filter life tracking, and automatic flushing, the system removes over 1,000 contaminants, including rust, chlorine, heavy metals, and PFAS-ensuring water that is both safe and great-tasting.

DSBL4 Dual Water Supply Water Dispenser

The DSBL4 Dual Water Supply Dispenser provides hot, cold, and room-temperature water, enhanced with UV sterilization and alkaline remineralization to improve both safety and taste. Its versatile design supports either a direct water-line connection for continuous filtration or jug-fed operation via the built-in tank, allowing flexible placement in any space. Perfect for homes, offices, and small commercial environments, the DSBL4 combines convenience, reliability, and easy maintenance, ensuring high-quality water wherever it's needed.

In addition, a range of traditional and tankless RO systems, countertop RO systems, whole house filtration systems, and a variety of accessories, will be on display, including iSpring's patented top-mounted faucet installation kits. TheAIG1, made for RO faucets, features a tool-free design that allows installation from the top in just two steps-taking around 20 seconds-freeing the installer from tight under-sink space. The upcoming AIG2, for standard kitchen faucets, will provide the same quick and effortless top-mount installation, making faucet upgrades or replacements simple. These innovations reflect iSpring's commitment to user-friendly, reliable, and high-quality water solutions.

Building Industry Relationships

WQA 2026 provides a dynamic environment for professionals across the water treatment sector to connect and collaborate. iSpring will engage with distributors, commercial partners, and media representatives, highlighting the brand's role as a leader in innovative water filtration technology. These interactions aim to reinforce iSpring's commitment to delivering solutions that are reliable, sustainable, and designed to meet the evolving needs of homes and businesses.

Navigating Emerging Market Trends

As consumer attention on water quality, health, and environmental impact grows, demand for advanced and user-friendly filtration systems continues to expand. iSpring addresses these needs by integrating high-performance technology with practical, eco-conscious designs, offering solutions that protect health and support sustainable lifestyles in both residential and commercial settings.

Attendees and media are invited to experience live demonstrations of iSpring products at Booth #924 from April 29–30, 2026. Visitors can explore the latest RO systems, whole-house solutions, smart filtration devices, and innovative accessories, while engaging directly with iSpring experts to learn how the brand is redefining access to safe, great-tasting water for every environment.

For more information on iSpring Water Systems and its full range of water filtration products, visit

CONTACT: Nick Lawson...