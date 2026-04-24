Questerre Energy Corporation Issues Clarification To Press Release From April 24, 2026

CALGARY, Alberta, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questerre Energy Corporation (“Questerre” or the“Company”) (TSX,OSE:QEC) is providing a clarification to its previously disclosed estimated production following the disposition of its Kakwa Central assets.

The Company's original press release issued earlier today reported estimated production of approximately 4,500 boe per day after the disposition. This figure was not based on production volumes, but rather on first quarter 2026 sales volumes of approximately 5,300 boe per day, adjusted for the disposition and forecast declines.

First quarter 2026 production is estimated at approximately 6,400 boe per day, which includes volumes under long-term minimum sales contracts. This compares to sales volumes of approximately 5,300 boe per day during the same period. The variance reflects unlifted volumes during the period under these long-term contracts.

Amounts not lifted during the period were invoiced in accordance with these contracts and are recognized as deferred revenue. Such amounts will be settled in the future.

The Company's revised production estimate following the disposition, including minimum sales commitments, is approximately 5,700 boe per day.

Except as noted above, all other information in the original press release remains unchanged.

Jason D'Silva, Chief Financial Officer of Questerre, commented,“We are clarifying our initial disclosure to reflect production volumes. Our estimated corporate production following the disposition of our Kakwa Central assets is approximately 5,700 boe per day.”

Questerre is an energy technology and innovation company focused on responsibly developing oil and gas resources. The Company holds a significant natural gas discovery in the Quebec Utica shale, widely recognized as one of the most important undeveloped natural gas resources in Eastern Canada. The Company believes society can successfully transition its energy portfolio. With new clean technologies and innovation to responsibly produce and use energy, society can sustain both human progress and the natural environment.

Questerre is a believer that the future success of the energy industry depends on a balance of economics, environment, and society. We are committed to being transparent and are respectful that the public must be part of making the important choices for our energy future.

For further information, please contact:

Questerre Energy Corporation

Jason D'Silva, Chief Financial Officer

(403) 777-1185 | (403) 777-1578 (FAX) |Email:...

Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information (“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada. Any statements about Questerre's expectations, beliefs, plans, goals, targets, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions, information and statements about possible future events, conditions and results of operations or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as“anticipates”,“aims”,“strives”,“seeks”,“believes”,“can”,“could”,“may”,“predicts”,“potential”,“should”,“will”,“estimates”,“plans”,“mileposts”,“projects”,“continuing”,“ongoing”,“expects”,“intends” and similar words or phrases suggesting future outcomes. Forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to production estimates following disposition of the Kakwa Centra assets.

Although Questerre believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Questerre can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Current conditions, economic and otherwise, render assumptions, although reasonable when made, subject to greater uncertainty. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, without limitation: the following risk factors: additional funding requirements; exploration, development, and production risks; volatility in the oil and gas industry; prices, markets, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas; liquidity and the Company's substantial capital requirements; prices, markets, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas; political uncertainty; non-government organizations; changing investor sentiment; global financial market volatility; adverse economic conditions; alternatives to and changing demand for petroleum products; environmental risks; regulatory risks; inability of management to execute its business plan; competition from other issuers; expiration of licenses and leases; Indigenous claims; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions; and reputational risks.

Additional information regarding some of these risks, expectations or assumptions and other risk factors may be found in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other documents available on the Company's profile at Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Questerre undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Barrel of oil equivalent (“boe”) amounts may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio has been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil and the conversion ratio of one barrel to six thousand cubic feet is based on an energy equivalent conversion method application at the burner tip and does not necessarily represent an economic value equivalent at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalent of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.