MENAFN - GetNews)



"Atlanta mold cleanup"Mold Cleanup Atlanta has launched a website (moldcleanupatlanta) that connects Atlanta, Georgia, property owners with licensed, vetted mold remediation providers at no cost. The platform addresses the difficulty homeowners and managers face in finding qualified professionals after water intrusion or humidity issues. The service covers Atlanta and surrounding areas, including Sandy Springs, Marietta, Decatur, and Alpharetta.

ATLANTA, GA - April 24, 2026 - Mold Cleanup Atlanta today announced the launch of its website, , providing a free consumer-matching platform that connects property owners with licensed mold remediation service providers in Atlanta and surrounding metro areas.

“The launch of this platform addresses a recurring challenge for Atlanta homeowners and property managers: locating verified, available mold remediation professionals without navigating fragmented listings or unvetted directories,” said James Gunarson, Owner at Mold Cleanup Atlanta.“By centralizing provider access, we help consumers save time and connect with qualified local services more efficiently.”

The website operates as a neutral referral tool rather than a direct remediation company. Visitors complete a short online form indicating their property type (residential or commercial), estimated extent of mold presence, and service urgency. The platform then matches them with pre-screened mold remediation providers operating in Atlanta and surrounding communities. There is no charge to consumers for the matching service, and all listed providers are required to maintain valid Georgia licensing and general liability insurance.

Mold-related concerns are common across the Atlanta region due to the area's high humidity, frequent afternoon thunderstorms, and aging housing stock. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, indoor mold can develop within 24 to 48 hours following water intrusion from roof leaks, plumbing failures, or basement flooding. Despite this prevalence, many local property owners report difficulty identifying responsive remediation professionals without making numerous phone calls or relying on online reviews of unknown reliability. The new website aims to reduce that friction by offering a single, structured point of entry.

The platform currently serves Atlanta proper as well as the surrounding communities of Sandy Springs, Roswell, Marietta, Decatur, Alpharetta, and Smyrna. Future expansion to other Georgia markets may be considered based on consumer demand.

About Mold Cleanup Atlanta

Headquartered at 142 Hillsdale Dr SE, Atlanta, GA, Mold Cleanup Atlanta operates a digital referral platform that matches residential and commercial property owners with vetted, licensed mold remediation professionals. Founded in 2009, the company's mission is to provide a transparent, no-cost connection service that simplifies the search for qualified mold cleanup providers across the Atlanta metropolitan area.