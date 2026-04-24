Living Forever AI Hits 1,000 Signups In 54 Days, Redefining The Future Of Family Legacy And Genealogy

MENAFN - GetNews) Bootstrapped Atlanta startup crosses major milestone ahead of May beta onboarding and June 1 public launch







ATLANTA, GA - April 24, 2026 - Living Forever AI (LFAI), the Atlanta-based platform capturing the voice, personality, and stories of living people through AI-powered interactive video avatars, today announced it has crossed 1,000 user signups in just 54 days - a milestone that positions the company as one of the fastest-growing entrants in the rapidly emerging family legacy and genealogy AI category.

The company expects to double its user base within the next 30 days, with full beta onboarding beginning May 1 and a full public launch scheduled for June 1, 2026.

A Six-Month Sprint From Concept to Category Leader

Founder and CEO Brian Will began development on Living Forever - AI in November 2025. In February 2026, he brought on Jenn Van Houten as Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, and the team kicked off MVP development with a contracted engineering partner. Marketing to the waitlist launched March 1, followed by the first beta users onboarding on April 7. By April 24 - just 54 days from the start of user acquisition - the platform crossed its first 1,000 signups.

"This is what execution at speed looks like," said Brian Will, Founder and CEO of Living Forever - AI. "We went from concept to MVP to 1,000 users in under six months, fully bootstrapped, with no outside capital. Living Forever - AI is about interactive genealogy and legacy preservation - capturing the voices, personalities, and stories of living people so their families can engage with them, learn from them, and pass that forward for generations. That's what's transforming the genealogy category."

Reinventing Genealogy Through Interactive Legacy Preservation

Traditional genealogy services document names, dates, and records. Living Forever - AI captures the person - their voice, their mannerisms, their stories - through structured AI interviews and renders them as interactive video avatars that family members can engage with for generations to come.

The genealogy category is already massive and growing fast. Ancestry alone reports that over 1 billion searches are handled by its servers every month (Ancestry Corporate). The global genealogy products and services market was valued at $7.34 billion in 2025, projected to reach $16.6 billion by 2032 (Kings Research). Living Forever - AI sits squarely at the center of where the category is heading - beyond static records toward living, interactive legacy preservation.

The company's waitlist growth and early conversion signals reflect strong consumer demand for a category that has been underserved by existing family history tools.

Key Milestones

November 2025: Concept development begins.

February 1, 2026: Jenn Van Houten joins as Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer; MVP build begins with contracted development partner.

March 1, 2026: Waitlist marketing launches.

April 7, 2026: First beta users onboarded.

April 24, 2026: 1,000 signups reached in 54 days.

May 1, 2026: Full beta onboarding begins.

June 1, 2026: Full public launch.

About Living Forever - AI

Living Forever - AI is an Atlanta-based platform that captures the voice, personality, and stories of living people through structured interviews and AI-powered question sets, creating interactive video avatars that families can engage with for generations. Founded by serial entrepreneur and two-time Wall Street Journal bestselling author Brian Will, the company is fully bootstrapped and has been featured in Entrepreneur Magazine, Forbes, and Hypepotamus.

Visit livingforeverai and find out why Living Forever - AI is changing the world of genealogy.