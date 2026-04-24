Azov Fighters Present Duke And Duchess Of Sussex With Gift In Appreciation Of Support For Ukraine
“As a token of gratitude for their support of Ukraine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were presented with a symbolic gift on behalf of 'Azov'-'Love is Care' jewelry, which translates to 'Love is Care,'” the military noted.
The Azov Brigade emphasized:“We support our defenders from the moment they are wounded or released from captivity-until their return to active life. In this mission, your support is felt every day.”Read also: Prince Harry arrives in Ukraine on unannounced visit
As noted by Azov servicemen,“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex consistently serve as Ukraine's voice in the world and support the Ukrainian military. In particular, through their assistance to the Superhumans Center, a rehabilitation facility dedicated to helping wounded soldiers recover. Also through the Invictus Games-an international competition where Ukrainian veterans, including Azov fighters, participate and return to active life through sports."
As reported by Ukrinform, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, visited Bucha in the Kyiv region.
Photo: 12th Special Forces Brigade“Azov” of the National Guard of Ukraine
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