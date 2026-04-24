Park Dental Partners Announces Dates For First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Dental Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: PARK), a leading dental resource organization, today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 after market close on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results the next day on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time).

A live webcast of the call will be accessible by registering using the link below or through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for a limited time following the call.

Conference Call Details



Date: May 14, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time)

Webcast: Link to Webcast Registration Conference Call: Link to Conference Call Registration



About Park Dental Partners, Inc.

Park Dental Partners, Inc., and its subsidiaries (NASDAQ:PARK) is a dental resource organization that has put patients first since the establishment of its general dentistry group in 1972. The Company provides comprehensive business support services, including clinical team members, administrative personnel, facilities, and equipment, to its affiliated general and multi-specialty dental practices. As of year-end 2025, the Company had 214 affiliated doctors across 86 practice locations in three states. The Company's clinical support team consisted of approximately 990 hygienists, dental assistants, and patient care coordinators that support affiliated doctors in operating their practices. The mission of our affiliated dental practices since inception has been to ensure patients enjoy the benefits of a lifetime of good oral health. This mission continues to be the driving force behind our organization today.

Park Dental Partners is based in Roseville, Minnesota. For more information, please visit parkdentalpartners.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: Park Dental Partners Investor Relations Team 763-233-3377... Media Contact: Park Dental Partners Media Relations Team 651-633-0500...