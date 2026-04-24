Chhattisgarh Boiler Blast: NHRC Takes Note, Issues Notice To Govt

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, has taken suo motu cognisance of boiler tube explosion incident at a thermal power plant in the Sakti district of Chhattisgarh on April 14.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of the human rights of the victims. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. It is expected to include the status of the disbursement of compensation to the affected workers as well as the health of those injured, according to an official release from the National Human Rights Commission.

Investigation Underway, FIR Registered

The death toll has increased to 23, while a total of 13 people remain injured in the Sakti Power Plant blast, officials said on Saturday.

An FIR has already been registered against the management of Vedanta Power Plant and other responsible persons following a boiler blast that claimed 20 lives and left several others injured, Sakti Superintendent of Police (SP) Prafull Thakur said.

SP Thakur said that 15 injured persons are currently undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

He added that a preliminary investigation has indicated the possibility of a criminal offence in the incident.

"The recent accident at the Vedanta Power Plant has claimed approximately 20 lives, with 15 remaining in various hospitals for treatment. Our preliminary investigation has clearly revealed the involvement of a criminal offence," he said while speaking to reporters.

He further confirmed that legal action has been initiated and an investigation is underway.

On the Sakti power plant boiler blast, earlier, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also said that orders have been given for an investigation.

Compensation Announced for Victims

Meanwhile, Vedanta Power Limited on Wednesday announced compensation of Rs 35 lakh and employment support for the families of those killed in the boiler blast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased in the boiler blast in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district. The Prime Minister has also announced that the injured will be provided Rs 50,000 from the PM National Relief Fund. (ANI)

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