Sai Sudharsan Shatters Chris Gayle's Record To Achieve Special Milestone In RCB Vs GT IPL 2026 Clash Check Details
47 - Sai Sudharsan *
48 - Chris Gayle
52 - Shaun Marsh
57 - Ruturaj Gaikwad
60 - KL RahulAlso Read | Jacob Bethell replaces injured Phil Salt in RCB playing XI vs GT IPL 2026
The moment came during the RCB vs GT clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Sai Sudharsan, known for his calm approach and clean striking, crossed the 2000-run mark with a typical, measured innings. His form this season has been a big reason why the Gujarat Titans remain strong contenders. At just 23, the Tamil Nadu batter has shown maturity far beyond his years, blending solid defence with attacking shots against both pace and spin.
This record highlighted how quickly the modern-day batter has climbed the ladder. Chris Gayle's mark had lasted for over a decade, making Sai Sudharsan's feat truly special in the high-scoring IPL format.Sai Sudharsan joins elite list
Beyond the innings record, Sai Sudharsan has also proved he is among the most efficient Indian batsmen. He ranks among the fewest balls taken to score 2000 IPL runs by Indian players, showing his ability to score at a healthy rate without throwing away his wicket.Fewest balls taken for 2000 IPL runs (Indians)
1193 - Abhishek Sharma
1211 - Virender Sehwag
1306 - Rishabh Pant
1326 - Yashasvi Jaiswal
1353 - Yusuf Pathan
1361 - Sai Sudharsan*Also Read | IPL 2026: Netizens laud Sai Sudharsan's 'classy' century in RCB vs GT match
While he sits sixth among Indians on this list, combining it with the fewest-innings record paints a picture of a complete, consistent performer. Sudharsan does not rely on big cameos; instead, he builds innings that win matches for his team.
The Gujarat Titans star has been a standout since his IPL debut. His elegant strokeplay and ability to anchor the middle order have made him a fan favourite. In IPL 2026, he has been in red-hot form, helping GT stay in the playoff race despite a competitive season. Reaching 2000 runs this fast highlights his hard work, fitness, and smart shot selection.
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