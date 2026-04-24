Hegseth Calls Iran War Trump's 'Gift To The World'

MENAFN - Asia Times) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday once again suggested the international community should show gratitude for President Donald Trump's illegal war with Iran, which has led to a global oil supply shock and created the potential for food shortages in the coming months.

Speaking with reporters at the Pentagon, Hegseth defended the president's decision to launch a war of choice with Iran that so far has cost US taxpayers an estimated $60 billion.

“It's a bold and dangerous mission,” said Hegseth.“A gift to the world. Historic. Courtesy of a bold and historic president.”

Hegseth also chided US allies for not getting involved in the war, which Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched in late February without any consultation or coordination with Europe.

“America and the free world deserve allies who are capable, who are loyal, and who understand being an ally is not a one-way street,” he said.“We are not counting on Europe, but they need the Strait of Hormuz much more than we do, and might want to start doing less talking and having less fancy conferences in Europe, and get in a boat. This is much more their fight than ours.”

Are there reasons for the world to feel gratitude to the US and Israel for the war?

As reported by Barron's on Friday, the war has created a global shortage of jet fuel that has led to airlines canceling flights, with Europe being particularly hard hit.

German airline Lufthansa, for instance, has announced it's cutting 20,000 flights through October, and even US airlines such as Delta have been announcing cuts to save money, blaming the increase in jet fuel prices.