Antigua Barbuda Renaissance Housing: Prime Minister Browne Pleased With Booby Alley Development

Housing in the Renaissance must also be inclusive

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

ST JOHN'S, Antigua – Prime Minister Gaston Browne today toured the Booby Alley Housing Project in the Point community alongside Chinese ambassador to Antigua and Barbuda, Her Excellency Jiang Wei and other representatives of the government of the People's Republic of China, as construction continues to advance toward completion.

During the visit, the prime minister expressed strong satisfaction with the pace and quality of the works, describing the development as a transformative initiative for the community. He noted that he was“very pleased with the progress made so far” and emphasised that the project represents more than housing, but a pathway to renewed dignity and opportunity for residents.

Prime Minister Browne further praised the partnership with China, highlighting the significant contribution of the Chinese government to the initiative. He underscored that the project stands as a model of international cooperation, bringing tangible improvements to the lives of citizens and revitalising one of the country's historic communities.

The Chinese ambassador also expressed delight at the steady progress of the housing development, commending the collaborative efforts between both countries and the dedication of the construction teams on the ground. The ambassador reaffirmed China's commitment to supporting sustainable development in Antigua and Barbuda and noted that the project reflects the strong and enduring friendship between the two nations.

The Booby Alley Housing Project, funded through a major grant from the government of China, will deliver modern, climate-resilient homes and improved infrastructure for residents, forming a key pillar of the government's broader urban renewal programme.

Both leaders concluded the tour by reaffirming their shared commitment to ensuring the successful completion of the project and its lasting positive impact on the people of the Point community.

The housing units at the Booby Alley (Point) Housing Project are intended primarily for residents of the Point community, especially those who were living in the former Booby Alley area under challenging or informal housing conditions.

The government's plan is to relocate and regularise occupancy for existing residents, giving them access to safe, modern, and climate-resilient homes. In many cases, these are families who have lived in the area for years and are being prioritised so they can benefit directly from the redevelopment.

The project is part of a broader urban renewal effort, so while the core beneficiaries are current Point residents, there will also be structured ownership under a rent-to-own arrangement for remaining units.

The Booby Alley Housing Project in Antigua and Barbuda is designed to deliver approximately 150 housing units.

More specifically, these are described as 150 modern condominium-style homes intended to replace older, substandard structures in the Point community. The project is anticipated to be completed later this year.

Housing, social protection and dignity

The Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) regards housing as a right and a foundation of dignity. It has already built more homes than any government in the history of Antigua and Barbuda, and it will continue to do so. Under the Renaissance, housing policy will move beyond the construction of units alone and toward the building of strong, safe, inclusive and resilient communities in which people can live with security, pride and hope.

In 2026, at least 120 new homes are to be delivered through CHAPA in Bolans, Glanvilles and North Sound, together with infrastructure for 300 additional parcels of land. National Housing is to build a further 150 homes. The 150-unit Booby Alley Housing Project in St John's is to be completed by mid-2026, improving living standards for hundreds and uplifting an entire community. An additional 50 condominium homes are to be built in Barbuda and 50 in Bolans. HAPI is to continue and expand, including the provision of building materials to help poor and indigent households improve their homes. These programmes will be expanded and better aligned to the different needs of working families, young people, vulnerable households and communities in need of renewal.

The next phase of housing development will place particular emphasis on those who need help most: low-income workers, young families, single-parent households, the elderly, persons with disabilities, and citizens living in unsafe, overcrowded or insecure conditions. Housing policy must be compassionate, fair and practical. It must meet people where they are and provide a real pathway to stability and ownership.

For that reason, the ABLP will introduce a Rent-to-Own Housing Programme for qualified working families, especially those with steady incomes who may not yet meet traditional mortgage requirements. Under this approach, families will be able to move into designated government-supported homes, pay affordable monthly rent, and have a portion of those payments credited toward eventual ownership. This programme will commence within a few months with several units made available under the rent-to-own option, and it will later be expanded to include additional housing and condominium units, including in Bolans and Barbuda.

The ABLP will also ensure that access to housing is guided by fairness and social responsibility. Single-parent households and those in greatest need will be given proper priority through a transparent social housing assessment system, so that families raising children alone, households facing genuine hardship, and persons living in unsafe conditions are not left behind.

Housing in the Renaissance must also be inclusive

New developments will increasingly reflect accessible design standards for persons with disabilities and differently abled citizens, including ramps, wider doorways, ground-floor options, safer bathroom layouts, and other practical features that support mobility, independence and long-term comfort. A decent home must not only exist. It must be capable of being lived in safely and with dignity.

ABLP Manifesto 2026 Online – Affordable finance, land initiatives

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