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Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Discusses Cooperation In Combating Disinformation With Chinese Minister (PHOTO)

Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Discusses Cooperation In Combating Disinformation With Chinese Minister (PHOTO)


2026-04-24 03:06:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, has held a meeting with Minister of the Cyberspace Administration of China Zhuang Rongwen, Trend reports.

Hajiyev shared details of the meeting on his official X page.

“Based on the comprehensive strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China with Mr. Zhuang Rongwen
Minister of the Cyberspace Administration of China we discussed bilateral cooperation between our countries in the field of digital development, social media and fight against disinformation and deepfakes,” the post said.

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Trend News Agency

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