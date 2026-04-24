Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Discusses Cooperation In Combating Disinformation With Chinese Minister (PHOTO)

“Based on the comprehensive strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China with Mr. Zhuang Rongwen Minister of the Cyberspace Administration of China we discussed bilateral cooperation between our countries in the field of digital development, social media and fight against disinformation and deepfakes,” the post said.

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