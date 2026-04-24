Jones & Young Highlights UK Specialist Mortgage Crisis On Workers & Contractors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jones & Young brings the UK's specialist mortgage crisis into sharper focus, showing how self-employed workers, CIS contractors, and company directors are being restricted by mainstream lenders.

Petersfield, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading UK mortgage broker firm, Jones & Young, reported that a growing number of creditworthy UK borrowers are being blocked from homeownership due to high street lending criteria. Despite solid earnings, clean credit profiles, and strong savings, this issue reflects a mismatch between how millions of people now work and the way many lenders still assess affordability.

Jones & Young says the problem is no longer confined to a small corner of the market. The company's advisers report that borrowers with complex but reliable income are often declined because automated or rigid criteria still favour permanent employment and standard monthly payslips over contracts, dividends, gross CIS income, or tax-efficient self-employed accounts. The company argues that this requirement leaves many borrowers in a“mortgage no-man's-land,” even when the financial fundamentals are sound.









Jones and Young

For applicants seeking a

The same pressure applies to construction workers who need guidance from



Jones and Young

Limited company directors face another version of the same issue. Jones & Young says directors are often assessed on salary and dividends alone, even when retained profits and business strength tell a broader story. The director mortgage advisers at Jones & Young

Jones & Young offers a full range of specialist mortgage solutions





Jones and Young

Readers affected by the UK specialist mortgage crisis can explore solutions by visiting Jones & Young's website at today.

About Jones and Young

Jones and Young is an independent specialist mortgage brokerage based in Petersfield, Hampshire, helping self-employed workers, CIS contractors, company directors, and other borrowers with complex income secure suitable mortgage options. Its advisers work across specialist and mainstream lending routes to find mortgage solutions aligned with each client's circumstances.

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Media Contact

Jones and Young

16 College St, Petersfield GU31 4AD

01730 776076



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