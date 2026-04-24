Jingle Plug-In By Minutes Network Selected As Monetization Engine For Liberia's National Employment Platform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Minutes Network FZ-LLC today announced that Jingle Plug-In, its monetisation technology for digital platforms, has been selected for integration into Liberia Works, a national digital employment platform developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour, Republic of Liberia.

The platform, now progressing toward public launch, is a strategic collaboration between Rise Liberia, Minutes Network FZ-LLC, and Kijani Group, S.L., with direct backing from the Liberian Government.

Liberia Works is designed as a unified, nationwide digital system that connects job seekers, employers, students, training institutions, and public-sector agencies. It is positioned to serve as Liberia's central platform for employment and workforce development, improving labour market transparency, enabling more efficient job matching, and expanding access to economic opportunity across the country.

The selection of Jingle Plug-In, a monetisation technology developed by Minutes Network, reflects government-level confidence in its capabilities, with a sovereign ministry incorporating it into a national digital platform.

As stated by the Ministry of Labour:

"Minutes Network FZ-LLC provides core technical expertise and proprietary technology that powers key components of the platform."

This marks the integration of a monetisation technology into a government-backed national platform, highlighting the growing role of infrastructure-driven digital economies.

The deployment represents more than a standard commercial integration, reflecting institutional trust in Minutes Network's proprietary telecommunications infrastructure to support a platform operating at a national scale and provide a scalable monetization framework for long-term sustainability.

Jingle Plug-In: Enabling Platform-Level Value Creation

As part of this integration, Minutes Network's Jingle Plug-In is being deployed to support key functional components within the Liberia Works platform, connecting applications and systems directly to Minutes Network's intelligent telecommunications infrastructure.

Jingle Plug-In is being integrated directly into the platform architecture, supporting sustainable platform operations over time by enabling applications and digital platforms to generate new revenue streams through user interaction, without disrupting the platform's user experience.

By embedding monetization into the user experience, Jingle Plug-In enables platform owners to capture value from user activity while scaling engagement across the platform.

The Jingle Plug-In facilitates the integration of endpoints into the network, enabling more direct interaction between users, platforms, and the underlying communications infrastructure.

This deployment reflects the core design of Jingle Plug-In, which is built to support large-scale, high-impact platforms where sustainable engagement and long-term operational viability are critical.

Intelligent Communications Infrastructure

Minutes Network provides the underlying intelligent telecommunications infrastructure supporting this deployment - a programmable, data-driven environment where communication flows can be managed and optimised in real time.

This includes deterministic routing, real-time network intelligence derived from live traffic, and scalable infrastructure supporting high-frequency interactions. This architecture reflects a broader industry shift from static connectivity toward intelligence-led communications systems, where networks continuously learn from and adapt to usage patterns.

Executive Commentary

“This partnership reflects a level of trust that goes far beyond a typical technology deployment. The Ministry of Labour is integrating Minutes Network technology into a national platform to support employment across Liberia.

Jingle Plug-in enables platforms to connect to our intelligent communications infrastructure in a scalable and efficient way, while allowing application owners to capture value from user activity at scale.”

- Josh Watkins, CEO, Minutes Network

A Milestone for Minutes Network

This deployment highlights the expansion of Minutes Network's technology beyond traditional telecommunications, supporting national-scale digital platforms and broader digital ecosystem development. As communications evolve toward high-frequency, data-driven interactions, infrastructure capable of optimising these flows becomes foundational - marking a shift from standalone platforms to integrated systems in which engagement, communication, and value creation are structurally embedded.

Looking Ahead

The Liberia Works platform is expected to move toward public launch in the near term, with further updates to be shared as development progresses.

Official announcement from the Ministry of Labour, Republic of Liberia:

