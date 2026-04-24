Lebanon Ceasefire Extended As Trump Hopes For Historic Deal

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Washington, United States: US President Donald Trump announced Israel and Lebanon on Thursday extended a shaky ceasefire by three weeks, as he voiced hope for a historic three-way meeting soon and a potential peace deal.

Trump, at a standstill in negotiations with Iran, spoke in glowing terms of peace prospects for Lebanon, even as Hezbollah fired new rockets following deadly Israeli strikes.

"I think there's a very good chance of having peace. I think it should be an easy one," Trump told reporters as he met in the White House with ambassadors of the two countries, which have no diplomatic relations.

Trump announced that a ceasefire would be extended by three weeks. An initial truce was announced after the first meeting between the ambassadors on April 14 and was due to expire on Sunday.

He said that he expected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to meet jointly with him at the White House during the ceasefire.

The two leaders "over the next couple of weeks will be coming here," Trump said.

Aoun earlier denied an account by Trump that he would speak by telephone with Netanyahu.

Lebanese officials said before the meeting that they were seeking a one-month ceasefire extension. Aoun said it should include "a halt to the destruction of homes and attacks on civilians, places of worship, journalists and the medical and educational sectors."