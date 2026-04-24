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Sheikh Joaan Meets Chinese Officials In Sanya

Sheikh Joaan Meets Chinese Officials In Sanya


2026-04-24 02:18:51
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

President of the Olympic Council of Asia and the Qatar Olympic Committee H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani met with Secretary of the Hainan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China H E Feng Fei, Governor of Hainan Province H E Liu Xiaoming, and Secretary of the Sanya Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China H E Wang Qiyang during a meeting in Sanya, China yesterday.

The QOC president expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, praising the pivotal role played by the People's Republic of China in supporting Asian sports.

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The Peninsula

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