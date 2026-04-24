Gold Forecast 24/04: $4,600 Support Holds (Video&Chart)
- The market fell initially during trading on Thursday as interest rates spiked again, but we are starting to see them calm down and that has given gold a little bit of a reprieve. Quite frankly, I like the idea of buying the gold market on these dips, and I do think that there's a major floor underneath near the $4,600 level.
And I think that's really what we're looking at here: $4,600 being the bottom and $4,800 being near the top, maybe $4,900. You're just looking to buy dips for value because fundamentally speaking, longer-term gold should be rather bullish. The problem, of course, is when people panic and they anticipate that the Federal Reserve is going to have to tighten even more based on energy inflation, that drives rates up and it works against gold.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our Gold price forecast? We've made a list of the best Gold trading platforms worth trading with.
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