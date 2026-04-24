Swiss Healthcare Costs Hit CHF97 Billion In 2024
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Gesundheitskosten stiegen 2024 um 4,1 Prozent auf 97 Milliarden an
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Read more: Gesundheitskosten stiegen 2024 um 4,1 Prozent auf 97 Milliard
According to the FSO, households covered almost two‐thirds of total healthcare funding, with around 21% paid directly and 40% through indirect contributions, mainly health insurance premiums. Public authorities -particularly the cantons – financed most of the remainder. Household spending increased by 5.8% year on year, while public spending rose by 5.7%.
Care and assistance services accounted for roughly two‐thirds of total costs in 2024. Spending in this area rose by 4.4%, driven mainly by inpatient care (+6.6%) and long‐term care (+5.9%). Outpatient care and rehabilitation costs rose more modestly, by around 2%.More More Drug pricing Healthcare costs and financial security in old-age are biggest Swiss worries
This content was published on Dec 9, 2025 Swiss worry most about rising health costs and old-age financial security,Read more: Healthcare costs and financial security in old-age are biggest Swiss wo
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