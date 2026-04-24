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Swiss Healthcare Costs Hit CHF97 Billion In 2024

Swiss Healthcare Costs Hit CHF97 Billion In 2024


2026-04-24 02:08:53
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland's healthcare costs rose to CHF97 billion ($123 billion) in 2024, an increase of more than 4% compared with the previous year, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said on Friday. Households continued to shoulder the bulk of the financing. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss healthcare costs hit CHF97 billion in 2024 This content was published on April 24, 2026 - 11:26 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Gesundheitskosten stiegen 2024 um 4,1 Prozent auf 97 Milliarden an Original Read more: Gesundheitskosten stiegen 2024 um 4,1 Prozent auf 97 Milliard

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According to the FSO, households covered almost two‐thirds of total healthcare funding, with around 21% paid directly and 40% through indirect contributions, mainly health insurance premiums. Public authorities -particularly the cantons – financed most of the remainder. Household spending increased by 5.8% year on year, while public spending rose by 5.7%.

Care and assistance services accounted for roughly two‐thirds of total costs in 2024. Spending in this area rose by 4.4%, driven mainly by inpatient care (+6.6%) and long‐term care (+5.9%). Outpatient care and rehabilitation costs rose more modestly, by around 2%.

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