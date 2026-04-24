Michael Jackson's Signature Loafers Return To The Auction Scene

MENAFN - USA Art News) Michael Jackson's Florsheim loafers are headed back to auction - and the shoes carry more than celebrity cachet

A pair of worn and signed Florsheim Imperial loafers once owned by Michael Jackson will be sold by GWS Auctions on May 2, with bidding set to begin at $7,500. The sale adds another chapter to the long afterlife of Jackson's wardrobe, where footwear in particular has become inseparable from the image he cultivated onstage.

Jackson's black loafers and white socks were not incidental styling. They helped define the crisp, cropped silhouette that became familiar through performances of“Billie Jean” and the moonwalk, two of the most recognizable moments in pop music history. The shoes now circulating through the market are treated less like ordinary accessories than as artifacts of a highly controlled visual language.

That language extended into the technical side of performance. In 1993, Jackson, along with costume designers Michael L. Bush and Dennis Tompkins, received a shoe-related patent for the mechanism behind the gravity-defying lean seen in the“Smooth Criminal” video. The patent underscores how closely Jackson's fashion, choreography, and stagecraft were intertwined.

This is not the first time his footwear has drawn bidders. Another pair of Florsheim Imperial loafers sold through GWS Auctions in 2018; those shoes had been worn during a 1983 Motown 25 TV special rehearsal, when Jackson first performed the moonwalk. More recently, a sock he wore in Nice, France, during the 1997 HIStory World Tour sold for more than $8,000 at a French auction in 2025.

The appetite has not stopped at shoes. Nate D. Sanders Auctions is currently offering a white rhinestone-embellished glove associated with Jackson, another object tied to his signature look. Even as his legacy remains complicated by child sexual abuse allegations, which he denied, the market continues to assign value to the clothing and accessories that helped make him one of the most visually distinct performers of the 20th century. Jackson died of an overdose in 2009 at age 50.