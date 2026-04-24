Missionirnewsbreaks Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Receives USPTO Allowance For Biometric Gesture Authentication Patent

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Wearable Devices (NASDAQ: WLDS) announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a Notice of Allowance for a continuation patent within its“Gesture and Voice-Controlled Interface Device” family, covering authentication technologies that combine gesture recognition with unique biological signals. The allowed claims describe a system integrating gesture and biopotential sensors to analyze neural signals and create personalized gesture signatures for highly accurate user verification, enabling applications such as secure payments, access control and user authentication. The company said the development strengthens its intellectual property portfolio and supports broader adoption of its AI-powered touchless interface technology across AR/VR, enterprise and smart environments.

To view the full press release, visit

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company's consumer products – the Mudra Band and Mudra Link – are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems. Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and XR. In the business sector, the Company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from augmented reality/virtual reality/XR to smart environments. By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world's fastest-growing tech markets. Wearable Devices' ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols“WLDS” and“WLDSW,” respectively.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to WLDS are available in the company's newsroom at

About MissionIR

MissionIR (“MIR”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on assisting IR firms with syndicated content to enhance the visibility of private and public companies within the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MIR is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MIR brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MIR is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Texas



512.354.7000 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#c184a5a8b5aeb3818ca8b2b2a8aeaf8893efa2aeac" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] MissionIR is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MissionIR website applicable to all content provided by MIR, wherever published or re-published: imer,