Ambassador Hana Duke Ibrahimova Joins Youth Power Ventures Senior Leadership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Columbia University alum brings cross sector leadership to scale blended finance and climate solutions across global markets

New York, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Youth Power Ventures (YPV) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ambassador Hana Ibrahimova to its senior management team.









Ambassador Duke Ibrahimova brings more than twenty years of executive, diplomatic, and operational experience at the intersection of international development, finance, and strategic partnerships. A former Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein, a graduate of Columbia University, and a senior official within the United Nations system, she has led high-level engagement with governments, multilateral institutions, philanthropic foundations, and private sector leaders across the United States and internationally.

Throughout her career, Ambassador Ibrahimova has built and managed complex, cross-sector partnerships, mobilizing capital and aligning stakeholders around large-scale development and climate initiatives. Her experience spans collaboration with sovereign wealth funds, development finance institutions, philanthropic organizations, and institutional investors, with a strong focus on translating strategy into structured, results-driven initiatives.

At YPV, Ambassador Ibrahimova will lead global partnership development and external strategy, with a focus on scaling agrivoltaics and climate-smart infrastructure solutions. She will drive engagement with social entrepreneurs, impact investors, development finance institutions, governments, and philanthropic partners to advance integrated models across energy, agriculture, and youth development.

Her ability to operate at the intersection of policy, finance, and execution positions her to support YPV's expansion across the United States and international markets, while advancing scalable, market-based approaches to climate and development.









About Youth Power Ventures (YPV)

Youth Power Ventures is a global platform focused on developing and scaling climate and development solutions at the intersection of energy, agriculture, and youth employment. The organization works with social entrepreneurs, impact investors, development finance institutions, governments, and philanthropic partners to structure blended finance models and implement projects that deliver both financial returns and measurable social and environmental impact.

YPV's current focus includes agrivoltaics, integrating solar energy generation with agricultural production to strengthen rural livelihoods while advancing clean energy and sustainable land use. Through strategic partnerships and capital mobilization, YPV is building scalable, market-driven solutions designed to accelerate the transition toward resilient and inclusive economic systems.





About Tony Kalm

Tony Kalm is Chief Executive Officer of Youth Power Ventures and a global leader in impact-driven agriculture and sustainable development focused on economic growth and innovative development models. He previously served as President of One Acre Fund, helping scale one of the world's leading organizations supporting smallholder farmers across Africa.

Earlier in his career, Tony has built and led global initiatives from The Eden Project and The Doomsday Seed Vault and The United Nations held senior roles at the World Bank, managing multi billion dollar programs and advancing market based development initiatives.

He holds a bachelor's degree from Cornell University and a master's degree from John Hopkins University, and brings deep experience in building partnerships that connect capital, markets, and development outcomes across sectors.

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Ambassador Hana Duke Ibrahimova Joins Youth Power Ventures Senior Leadership

CONTACT: Eduardo Guerra President and COO Youth Power Ventures...