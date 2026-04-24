Sonor Investments Limited Announces Adoption Of Quarterly Reporting Exemption Under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonor Investments Limited (the“” or“”) (TSX VENTURE:SNI.A) announces its intention to adopt the policies outlined in the Semi-Annual Reporting (“”) Pilot Program utilizing the exemptions provided under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the“”).

The SAR Pilot Program was implemented under the Blanket Order, which allows an eligible venture issuer to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting to ease its regulatory burden.

Sonor's fiscal year ends on December 31. Under the SAR Pilot Program, Sonor will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related management discussion & analysis ( MD&A ) for its first quarter-ended March 31 and third quarter-ended September 30.

Sonor confirms it meets the SAR Pilot Program's eligibility criteria, which includes being a venture issuer with annual revenues of not more than $10 million as shown on its most recently filed audited financial statements and having filed all required periodic and timely disclosure documents that it was required to have filed under applicable Canadian securities legislation.

Sonor will continue to file audited financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31, 2025) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of June 30, 2026).

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, contact:

Mr. Michael Gardiner, Chairman and CEO, (416) 369-1499;

Ms. Fanny Grenier, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, (416) 369-1499

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the Company's business plans, expectations and objectives. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements and other documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities commissions and the discussion of risk factors set out therein. Such documents are available at under the Company's profile. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.