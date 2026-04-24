Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Reviews Heatwave Preparedness

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday issued time-bound directions to all departments to strengthen preparedness under the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026.

With temperatures rising steadily and heatwave conditions intensifying, Gupta chaired a meeting and later said the government is on full alert and has set a clear target of bringing heatwave-related deaths down to zero by 2030.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma and senior officials from all concerned departments.

The Chief Minister directed that all hospitals ensure adequate bed capacity for heat-related cases and that every ambulance is equipped with essential facilities to handle heat emergencies.

On the health front, more than 339 health centres across Delhi have been equipped with ORS, ice packs and related supplies, while over 30 hospitals now have dedicated 'cool rooms' for heatstroke management, said a statement.

Additionally, 174 medical officers and ASHA workers have been trained to handle heat-related illnesses, and 330 ambulances have been kept on standby for emergency response.

She also called for a comprehensive citywide awareness campaign to educate residents on preventive measures. Schools have been instructed to introduce a 'water bell' system to prompt students to drink water at regular intervals and prevent dehydration.

Chief Minister Gupta ordered that clean drinking water be made available across hospitals, schools, construction sites, Atal canteens, police stations, post offices and DTC bus stands.

She emphasised that water tankers, water coolers and water ATMs should function seamlessly across the city. In addition, adequate arrangements for shade and drinking water for animals and birds must be ensured.

The Heat Action Plan 2026 is being implemented through the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which is coordinating efforts across multiple departments in collaboration with more than 17 knowledge partners, including NGOs, to ensure a scientifically robust and well-synchronised response.

Highlighting the urgency, the Chief Minister noted that Delhi has recorded unprecedented temperatures in recent years, with the mercury touching 43.7 degrees Celsius in 2025 and staying above 40 degrees Celsius for nearly 40 days over the past two to three years.

In response, a comprehensive and science-based framework has been put in place. As part of early warning and preparedness, the India Meteorological Department's colour-coded alert system, green, yellow, orange and red, is being used for continuous monitoring, with real-time alerts being disseminated to departments as well as the general public, she said.