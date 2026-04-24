Internal Reservation: BJP Terms K'taka Govt's Move 'Escape Formula'​

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 24 (IANS) Responding to the development of the Congress government announcing long-pending internal reservation, the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has followed an“escape formula” in distributing internal reservation, and that no community will benefit from this decision.​

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Friday, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said the Chief Minister has failed to properly allocate internal reservation.​

At a time when youth are protesting for government jobs and the Scheduled Caste communities are demanding internal reservation, the Congress government is staging this move to escape both pressures.​

He said that when the Bharatiya Janata Party was in power, 17 per cent reservation had been provided, and the government should have defended it before the court. Instead, it has adopted an“escape formula”, resulting in no real benefit to Scheduled Caste communities.​

Ashoka questioned why the 17 per cent reservation given earlier by the Bharatiya Janata Party has now been reduced to 15 per cent. Instead of challenging this in court, the government has reduced it, leading to injustice for all communities in terms of reservation, he said.​

He also alleged that no consultations were held with 52 caste groups or other communities. The decision should have been taken after consulting leaders of all communities and religious heads, he added.​

He said the struggle for internal reservation has been ongoing. While ministers may unite to protect their positions, people from the communities will continue their fight for justice.​

It can be noted that the state Cabinet on Friday took a historic decision, unanimously approving internal reservation in the ratio of 5.25:5.25:4.5 for left, right, and other communities.​

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that for communities categorised as left, 5.25 per cent reservation; for right, 5.25 per cent; and for other communities, 4.5 per cent.​

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah further stated that, as announced in the Budget, the government will fill 56,432 posts this year. Notifications will be issued shortly, and recruitment will be expedited. ​

Until the court delivers a final verdict, the 50 per cent reservation cap will remain in place, though the government remains committed to implementing 56 per cent reservation in the future.​