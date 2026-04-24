KFSH Scales Genomic Medicine From Research To Clinical Decision-Making

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH) is advancing a clinically integrated model of genomic medicine, demonstrating how large-scale genetic data can be translated into real-time medical decisions that directly influence patient care.

This shift is reflected in the hospital's ability to expand genomic testing at scale, with volumes increasing from approximately 22,000 tests to more than 44,000 within two years, signaling a transition from limited use to routine clinical integration.

The model extends beyond testing capacity to clinical impact, where precision oncology programs have supported thousands of case analyses, while pharmacogenomic insights have been shown to alter treatment decisions in up to 70% of documented cases, reinforcing the role of genomics in guiding therapy selection.

KFSH's integrated framework connects medical genomics, an internationally accredited precision medicine laboratory, computational sciences, and translational research, creating a system where laboratory findings are directly linked to clinical decision-making rather than operating in parallel silos.

This approach has contributed to improved diagnostic accuracy, including the correction of previously unresolved or misdiagnosed cases, and has generated measurable economic value, with rapid genomic programs reducing the need for high-cost interventions and shortening intensive care utilization.

Beyond clinical application, KFSH is contributing to the global genomic knowledge base, including the identification of genetic variants specific to underrepresented populations and the submission of thousands of clinically relevant variants to international databases, strengthening the diversity and applicability of genomic research worldwide.

The institution's model has been highlighted in a peer-reviewed publication in the journal Nature Genetics, recognizing its evolution into a fully embedded clinical genomics system that integrates research, data science, and patient care within a unified operational framework.

As part of its international engagement, KFSH is participating in the C3 Davos of HealthcareTM Silicon Valley Summit 2026, themed“HealthTech Frontiers: Building the Health Ecosystem of Tomorrow,” where it is presenting its experience in scaling genomic medicine from research environments into routine clinical practice as a model for future healthcare systems.

This direction reflects KFSH's broader vision of positioning genomics not as a specialized service, but as a foundational component of healthcare delivery, enabling earlier diagnosis, more precise treatment, and data-driven population health strategies.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally among the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centers for 2026 and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2025. It has also been listed by Newsweek among the World's Best Hospitals 2026, the World's Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

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