Tejashwi Yadav Slams Defections As AAP Leaders Join BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 24 (IANS) A major political churn has emerged after several prominent leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) switched allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), prompting a sharp reaction from RJD National Working President Tejashwi Yadav.

Reacting strongly, Tejashwi Yadav alleged that those leaving opposition parties have either struck deals, got scared, or been“sold out”, while those committed to protecting democracy and the Constitution continue to stand against the BJP.

“Now, whoever is leaving, you know that everyone has already made a deal. Whoever got scared has gone to the BJP. Whoever got sold out has gone to the BJP. Whoever is struggling, fighting, is standing to save the country's Constitution and democracy. Such people are standing against the BJP. Now, people, whether it's the Aam Aadmi Party or anyone else, should think that we need to recognise such people,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

In a significant setback to AAP, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha resigned from the party and joined the BJP. His exit is being seen as one of the most prominent defections from the party.

Speaking after his resignation, Chadha said the party had deviated from its founding principles and no longer functioned in the national interest. He added that he would continue to work among the people with renewed commitment.

Senior leader Sandeep Pathak also quit the party and joined the BJP, calling his departure emotional and unexpected after years of organisational work.

Political observers view this wave of defections as a major setback for AAP, particularly at a time when it has been attempting to expand its footprint beyond Delhi and Punjab.

The developments could complicate the party's national ambitions, while the BJP is likely to benefit from the experience and influence of the incoming leaders.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav's remarks add another layer to the political narrative, framing the defections as part of a broader ideological battle between the ruling party and the opposition.