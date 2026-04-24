Akshay Kumar Daughter's Case: Maharashtra Cyber Department Makes Arrest In Cyber Harassment Case

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) The Maharashtra Cyber department has made the arrest in the cyber harassment case pertaining to Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's daughter, Nitara Kumar.

Yashasvi Yadav, Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra Cyber department, said that they have made the arrest in the case. Akshay Kumar's daughter was asked for nude photos. She got a message while playing an online game.

The Maharashtra Cyber Department also organized a special session for cyber awareness at R.D. National College in the city. The session alerted students about the dangers of the digital world and made them aware of safe digital practices. The session covered measures to prevent online financial frauds, security on social media, phishing attacks and cyber bullying.

During the event, Yashasvi Yadav said,“He (Akshay Kumar) had a very shocking story to share with us. He said that his own daughter was being sextorted. The girl was very brave and informed her parents. Through her parents, we received this information, and that is how we handled the case. I would like to draw your attention to that (sic)”.

He then went on to play an old clip of Akshay Kumar in which the superstar narrated the incident. Back in October 2025, the Bollywood superstar spoke about the distressing experience.

He said,“I would like to share a small incident with you, which happened at my home a few months ago. My daughter was playing a video game are some video games that you can play with someone, you are playing with an unknown stranger. When you are playing, you get a message saying, 'Thank you, that was great' or 'You are doing so good', very courteous messages. Suddenly, the person said, 'Where are you from?' She wrote, 'Mumbai'. And then everything was normal again. The person told her, 'Well played. You did very well'. Very courteous, it felt respectful”.

He further mentioned,“Then a message came, 'Are you male or female?' She replied, 'Female'. It went on. And then, he sent a message, 'Can you send me a nude picture of yours?' My daughter, she switched off the whole thing. She went and told my wife. It was great that she went and spoke to my wife about it. This is how things begin. This is also a part of cybercrime. People and children get carried away. Extortion money has to be given. There are many cases of suicides. In the digital world, it is very important that our children learn about this”.

He had requested CM Devendra Fadnavis to organise cyber crime classes in schools.