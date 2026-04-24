Women-Led SHG In MP's Khandwa Makes Eco-Friendly Lamps To Protect Narmada

MENAFN - IANS) Khandwa, April 24 (IANS) A women-led Self-Help Group (SHG) in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district has launched the production of biodegradable“flour lamps” as an alternative to plastic offerings in the Narmada River, combining environmental conservation with rural employment with support from the state government.

The Maa Narmada Livelihood Self-Help Group, operating near Omkareshwar in Khandwa, set up the enterprise with financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh from the Panchayat and Rural Development Department of the state government under the Rural Livelihood Mission.

According to an official statement, the initiative aims to address rising plastic waste generated during religious rituals such as 'deepdan'. Plastic diyas and containers frequently end up in the river, polluting the water and endangering aquatic life. Flour lamps, by contrast, dissolve naturally and leave no harmful residue.

“Reducing plastic waste in religious activities is essential for protecting the Narmada. By promoting alternatives like flour lamps, we are supporting river conservation as well as sustainable livelihoods for rural women,” the government said.

It added that the Rural Livelihood Mission is also providing the SHG with training, packaging, branding, and market linkages to ensure the enterprise remains sustainable.

“The lamps are being sold at flower stalls and grocery shops at Khedighat in Mortakka, making them easily accessible to devotees visiting the temple town,” it said.

SHG president Vijaya Joshi said the group adopted the activity after observing the impact of plastic waste on the river.

“We saw that plastic offerings were harming Maa Narmada and affecting fish. Our flour lamps dissolve in water and are safe for the environment, while also helping us earn a steady income,” she added.

She further said that the initiative has received an encouraging response from devotees, as offerings made from natural materials align with traditional beliefs. Religious practice holds that 'deepdan' in earthen or flour-based vessels carries special merit.

The state government described the project as a replicable model for other pilgrimage centres along the Narmada, highlighting its potential to link livelihood generation with environmental protection.