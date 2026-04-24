CBSE's Two-Exam System For Class X Gets Strong Response From Students

A total of 6,68,854 students have applied for the second board examination for Class X under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), reflecting a strong response to the newly introduced two-exam system aimed at reducing academic pressure and improving performance opportunities.

Applicant Breakdown and Demographics

According to the CBSE press release, the applications include 5,26,655 students opting for improvement, 85,285 under compartment, and 57,914 choosing both compartment and improvement categories. Gender-wise data shows that 4,02,643 male candidates and 2,66,209 female candidates have registered, along with 2 candidates in the 'other' category, indicating broad participation across categories.

Examination Schedule and Purpose

The Board stated that the second examination will be conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026, with all pre-examination processes completed in a "timely and systematic manner". The initiative allows students who have already passed the first exam to improve performance in up to three subjects, while also providing a second chance to compartment candidates.

Subject-Wise Application Trends

Subject-wise trends reveal that the highest number of candidates have opted for Science (4,74,491), followed by Mathematics Standard (3,68,843) and Social Science (1,54,619). Among languages, Hindi Course-A (29,860) and English Language & Literature (98,536) recorded significant participation.

Alignment with National Education Policy

The Board highlighted that this flexible system is part of its broader reform aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. CBSE noted that the move is aimed at reducing exam-related stress while enabling students to achieve their best possible outcomes. Earlier, CBSE had successfully conducted the main examination for over 24.83 lakh students, with a pass percentage of 93.70%, underscoring the scale of operations and the growing need for flexible assessment mechanisms.

Result Declaration

The results of the second examination are expected to be declared by the end of June 2026. (ANI)

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