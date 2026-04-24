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Questerre Energy Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:32 AM EST - Questerre Energy Corporation: Reported today it has entered into a binding agreement to sell its non-operated minority working interest in its Kakwa Central assets for total consideration of $23.5 million. Questerre Energy Corporation shares T are trading unchanged at $0.30.
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