CEO.CA's Inside The Boardroom: Nextech3d.Ai Is Now Cash Flow Positive, Secures Major Enterprise Deals

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) CEO's Inside the Boardroom: Nextech3D is Now Cash Flow Positive, Secures Major Enterprise Deals

April 24, 2026 9:14 AM EDT | Source: CEO Technologies Ltd.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2026) - CEO

Meet the Executive Shaping the Tech Landscape

'Inside the Boardroom' is more than just an interview series - it's a chance to gain firsthand knowledge from industry leaders, understanding their vision, challenges, and strategy.

We sit down with Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D (CSE: NTAR) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (FSE: 1SS), as the company achieves a pivotal milestone: crossing the chasm from an external capital-dependent startup to a cash flow positive, self-sustaining AI powerhouse. This transformation is underscored by a surge in enterprise deal sizes and the signing of new, high-profile contracts with the US Army, Fidelity Investments, Bloomberg, and Bimbo Bakeries-demonstrating Nextech3D's growing influence and credibility in the global tech market.

See what investors are saying lately about Nextech: .

(OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: 1SS)



Cannot view this video? Visit:



("CEO"), the leading investor social network in junior resource and venture stocks, shares exclusive updates with CEOs of junior mining explorers.

Founded in 2012, CEO, a wholly owned subsidiary of

Tune in to 'Inside the Boardroom' each week and be part of the conversation that's shaping the business landscape. Visit CEO or our YouTube page for hundreds more executive interviews from CEO here.

Interested in showcasing your company on 'Inside the Boardroom'? Get in touch with our team at ... for further details and opportunities.

About CEO

The leading community for investors & traders in junior resource & venture stocks. CEO is one of the most popular free financial websites and apps in Canada and for small-cap investors globally -- with industry leading audience engagement and mobile functionality. Since 2012, CEO has brought millions of investors together from over 164 countries to discuss their portfolio holdings and find new investment opportunities. Download our App on iOS or Android marketplace or visit us today at CEO to set up your free account.

CEO is a wholly owned subsidiary of