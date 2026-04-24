Moneyflare Launches An AI Stock Trading Bot To Help Investors Trade With More Precision

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MoneyFlare today announced the launch of its new AI stock trading bot, designed to help investors respond to the stock market with more speed, structure, and precision. As U.S. equities return to record territory and trading activity stays elevated, the company is positioning automated stock trading as a practical solution for investors who want faster execution and fewer emotional decisions.

New York, NY, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyFlare today announced the launch of its new AI stock trading bot, designed to help investors respond to the stock market with more speed, structure, and precision. As U.S. equities return to record territory and trading activity stays elevated, the company is positioning automated stock trading as a practical solution for investors who want faster execution and fewer emotional decisions.









How to Start With MoneyFlare for Automated Stock Trading

Getting started with MoneyFlare is designed to be simple:

New users who register will receive $10 in real earnings and $50 in trial credit for free!Select a plan that fits your budget, strategy preference, and level of participation.Once activated, the system is designed to support market analysis, strategy execution, and ongoing trade management while users track account updates in real time.

MoneyFlare says the goal is to make AI stock trading more accessible to everyday investors. Rather than expecting users to spend hours analyzing charts, adjusting rules, and reacting emotionally to market swings, the platform is built around a fully managed model that supports automated strategy execution with minimal setup. According to the company's official website, MoneyFlare emphasizes simplified onboarding, automated trade management, and a more structured trading experience for users who want less friction and more consistency.

The launch comes at a meaningful time for stock investors. On April 15, the Nasdaq hit a fresh all-time intraday and closing high, while the S&P 500 also closed at a record 7,022.95. Reuters reported that investors were returning to technology stocks, and AP noted that the benchmark indexes had rebounded sharply from their late-March pullback. That backdrop matters for automated stock trading because momentum, earnings expectations, and fast-changing sentiment can all make timing more difficult for manual traders.

There is also fresh evidence that investor participation is rising, not fading. Reuters reported on April 16 that Charles Schwab posted record first-quarter profit as client engagement surged. Daily average trading volume jumped 34% year over year to 9.9 million, while investors opened 1.3 million new brokerage accounts and brought in $140 billion in net new assets during the quarter. Those numbers suggest a market where individual investors are still active, but also one where competition for speed and discipline is becoming more intense.

For that reason, the case for an AI stock trading bot 46.2%, the strongest projected increase of any sector in the current reporting season. In a market increasingly driven by earnings surprises, AI narratives, and fast sector rotation, many investors are looking for tools that can reduce hesitation and keep execution more consistent.

MoneyFlare is also launching at a time when investors are paying closer attention to credibility. According to the reports in 2024, an Investor Alert was issued about artificial intelligence and investment fraud. Later, the warning was given about an identified increase in unregistered entities marketing“auto-trading” services to retail investors, often using claims about AI, convenience, or consistent returns. That makes transparency, risk controls, and realistic positioning increasingly important for any platform entering the AI investing space.

MoneyFlare says its system is built to support a more transparent and structured process. On its official“How it Works” page, the company states that the platform combines market analysis, strategy execution, and risk management in one AI-driven workflow, while also noting that performance may vary depending on market conditions and user decisions, and results are not guaranteed. That kind of language is becoming more important as investors grow more selective about which automated trading platforms they trust.

With equity markets back near record highs, retail participation still strong, and demand growing for smarter execution tools, MoneyFlare believes the next stage of investing will be defined by systems that are faster, simpler, and easier to use. The company is now inviting users to register and explore its new AI stock trading bot as a more efficient way to approach automated stock trading in 2026.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

CONTACT: Name: Yumi Hoshino Email:... Job Title: Marketing Manager