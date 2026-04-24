India-Netherlands Ties Strengthen On Back Of Water, Agriculture And Tech Collaboration: Dr Jitendra Singh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Strong collaboration in water management, agriculture and technology sectors is driving the growing partnership between India and the Netherlands, Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

Speaking at the celebration of the Netherlands' National Day, King's Day, held at the Dutch Embassy in the national capital, the minister highlighted that the bilateral relationship between India and Netherlands continues to evolve into a stronger strategic partnership despite changing global geopolitical dynamics.

Dr. Singh, who attended the event as the chief guest, said the long-standing ties between the two countries have remained steady and are expanding across key sectors.

“The bilateral partnership spans key sectors including water management, agriculture and high technology sectors, reflecting the strong complementarities between the two countries,” the minister stated.

Referring to economic ties, the minister pointed to growing bilateral investments and a high level of mutual trust that has facilitated smoother collaboration between businesses and institutions of both countries.

He also mentioned the presence of Dutch multinational Philips, noting that it has a larger consumer base in India than in its home country.

“India and the Netherlands enjoy a high degree of mutual trust and ease of collaboration, which has contributed to expanding economic engagement, including significant bilateral investments,” he said.

On people-to-people connections, Singh said the Indian diaspora in the Netherlands, though relatively small, plays an important role in strengthening bilateral relations.

Also speaking at the event, Marisa Gerards said the two countries are steadily moving towards a stronger strategic partnership, with cooperation spanning climate resilience, sustainable agriculture and global supply chains.

She emphasised that the partnership brings together innovation, technology and shared values to address global challenges.

The minister expressed confidence that India–Netherlands relations will continue to expand across diverse areas of mutual interest in the coming years.