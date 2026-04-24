Formula 1 Returns To Turkiye's Istanbul Park From 2027 As Part Of A New Five-Year Agreement

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Formula 1 on Friday announced that the Turkish Grand Prix will return to the FIA Formula One World Championship from 2027, with Istanbul Park confirmed on the calendar through the 2031 season following a new agreement with Turkiye's Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The Turkish Automobile Sports Federation (TOSFED) will be Formula 1's delivery partner for future events. The Turkish Grand Prix was last staged in 2020 and 2021 when Sir Lewis Hamilton secured his seventh Drivers' Championship in 2020 – equalling Michael Schumacher's all-time record.

Istanbul Park first joined the Formula 1 calendar in 2005 and quickly earned a reputation as one of the championship's most technically demanding tracks. The 5.33-kilometre layout features dramatic elevation changes that challenge both driver skill and car performance. The multi-apex turn 8 is an incredible test of driver precision and commitment, challenging their ability to maintain speed and balance through its long, sweeping left-hander.

The most recent winner at Istanbul Park was Valtteri Bottas in 2021 with Mercedes, who, alongside Sir Lewis Hamilton, is one of only two current drivers to have won the Turkish Grand Prix.

Türkiye has hosted nine Grands Prix and is a venue loved by teams, drivers, and fans alike, with the circuit producing competitive racing throughout the field. Brazilian driver Felipe Massa holds the record for the most victories at Istanbul Park, taking three consecutive wins between 2006 and 2008 while driving for Ferrari, and other drivers, including Kimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel, and Jenson Button, have also triumphed at the circuit.

Formula 1 continues to grow in Türkiye, where the sport has more than 19 million fans, and over 7.5 million followers on social media. Instagram followers have grown by 25% year-on-year, and YouTube views have increased by 107%.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye said,“Formula 1 ranks among the world's foremost sporting events, distinguished by its spectacle, its young fan base, and its leadership in automotive technologies.

“In our country, too, Formula 1 enjoys a broad following across all age groups - especially among our youth - with a truly passionate fan base.

“The races reach nearly 19 million people in our country, while around 7.5 million follow them closely on social media.

“We have hosted Formula 1 a total of 9 times: 7 races between 2005 and 2011, and two races during the COVID period in 2020 and 2021. Istanbul Park - particularly famous for its Turn 8 and a favourite among racing enthusiasts - will, Inshallah, once again host five seasons of exciting, high-quality races between 2027 and 2031.

“I regard Türkiye's return to the Formula 1 calendar as a clear reflection of the strong confidence placed in our country - in our robust organisational capacity; in our modern sports and healthcare infrastructure, and, of course, in the renowned hospitality of the Turkish Nation. As Türkiye, we will once again fulfil this trust by delivering a flawless organisation in every respect, just as we have done in the past.

“I extend my sincere congratulations to everyone who has contributed to bringing Formula 1 back to our country and to Istanbul. I hope that Türkiye's partnership with Formula 1 - as a country of motorsport - will continue to grow stronger in the years ahead,” he said.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said,“We are delighted to be returning to the incredible and vibrant city of Istanbul from 2027 to thrill all our fans in Türkiye and around the world on one of the most exciting and challenging circuits in Formula 1. As a city, Istanbul represents a cultural gateway between Europe and Asia, offering a unique blend of history and tradition with a forward-thinking approach to sport, business, and entertainment.

”I want to thank His Excellency President Mr. Erdoğan, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and the Turkish Automobile Sports Federation for their support in securing Formula 1's return. Many memorable moments have been made in our sport's history at Istanbul Park, and I'm excited to begin the next chapter of our partnership, allowing fans to experience even more incredible racing in a truly fantastic location.”

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President, said,“Formula 1's return to Türkiye is a powerful reflection of the continued global growth and appeal of our sport, and I am delighted to see the Turkish Grand Prix rejoin the FIA Formula One World Championship calendar. Istanbul Park is a circuit that holds a special place in Formula 1 history, and its return underlines our shared commitment to expanding the championship in dynamic markets.

“My thanks to His Excellency, President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and to Eren Üçlertoprağı, President of FIA Member Club, the Turkish Automobile Sports Federation (TOSFED). Through this strong collaboration, we are not only securing the long-term future of Formula 1 in Türkiye, but also supporting the continued development of motorsport, strengthening the foundations for sustainable growth in the years to come.”