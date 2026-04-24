2026 Penn Relays Will Be Run On Rekortan For The 38Th Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA -- AstroTurf & Rekortan®, The One Track & One field Solution & the official track of the Penn Relays since 1988, continues its association with this unique event.

Rekortan, the world's most established track brand, proudly marks its 38th year as the official track surface of the iconic Penn Relays, one of the most prestigious and historic events in global athletics.

Rekortan Since 1988

Since 1988, the Penn Relays have been run on Rekortan, representing a long-standing partnership built on performance, trust, and consistency. As the oldest and largest track and field event in the United States, the Penn Relays hold a unique place in the sport's culture, attracting over 100,000 spectators annually and ranking as the most attended track and field event in the world outside of the Olympic Games and World Championships.

Over the past 38 years, Rekortan tracks at historic Franklin Field have witnessed some of the sport's greatest moments. From Usain Bolt, Yohan Blake, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Elaine Thompson-Herah, to countless record-breaking performances, the track has consistently supported the outstanding young athletes who compete at the Penn Relays.

Penn Relays and the Olympic Games

As the longest-established track brand in both the United States and globally, Rekortan has been at the forefront of track innovation since its first installation at Berlin's Olympic Stadium in 1969. Since then, the surface has been used at multiple Olympic Games, including Munich 1972, Los Angeles 1984, Seoul 1988, and Sydney 2000, and remains the world's most certified track system.

Join Rekortan at the 2026 Penn Relays on Friday April 24 th May

Rekortan is proud to return as the presenting partner of the Coaches Expo, creating a central hub for learning, collaboration, and innovation.

The Coaches Lounge will host a speaker series featuring leading voices in the sport:



Greg Sholars, Founding Coach, AP Ranch

12:00 PM –“Taking Athletes from Good to Great”

Marybeth Price, Former Professional Athlete

12:30 PM –“From High School Standout to Elite Performer” Guy Thomas, Rekortan Global R&D Technical Manager

1:15 PM –“The Science Behind Rekortan Gel Track Technology”

About Rekortan

Rekortan is the world's most certified track system and the longest-established brand in athletics surfaces.

Since 1969, Rekortan has led the industry in innovation, performance, and reliability, with installations spanning Olympic Games, World Championships, European Champions, Asian Championships, Diamond League as well as universities, and schools worldwide. Rekortan Gel is the world's only gel track, featuring nanotechnology that works on similar principles to modern“super shoes,” storing and returning energy with every step.

With a global network through Polytan (EMEA & Asia-Pacific), AstroTurf (Americas), and APT partners (worldwide), Rekortan delivers consistent, high-quality track solutions worldwide.

Rekortan is part of Sport Group and is manufactured in the USA, Australia, and Germany.

Rekortan



About Sport Group

Sport Group is one of the world's largest businesses dedicated to sports surfaces. The Group manufactures and installs synthetic turf fields, athletic tracks, courts and recreation areas in more than 70 countries. Headquartered in Burgheim, Germany, Sport Group's brand portfolio includes AstroTurf®, Polytan®, SYNLawn®, LigaTurf®, Poligras®, Rekortan®, and Laykold®.

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