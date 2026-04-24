Inherited Property Match Publishes Free Guide On Selling Inherited Real Estate For Executors, Trustees, And Heirs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Inherited Property Match today published The 80/20 Rule of Inherited Property, a free guide on how to sell inherited real estate. The guide is built for executors, trustees, personal representatives, heirs, and their estate attorneys, CPAs, and financial advisors. Authored by co-founder Alan Fruitman and drawn from over 1,000 real estate transactions across his 30-plus-year career, the framework identifies 17 forces that shape every inherited property situation but cannot be controlled, and 17 early decisions that can. The full PDF is available here, and on the Inherited Property Resources page.

Inherited Property Match is a free nationwide broker-matching platform for inherited real estate, connecting families and advisors with brokers experienced in probate sales, trust sales, and multi-heir inherited property transactions at no cost to families.

Why This Matters Now

The guide arrives during the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in United States history, an estimated $84 trillion expected to change hands by 2045, with real estate representing a significant share.

What the Guide Covers

Roughly 80 percent of what shapes an inherited property sale is outside any family's control. Roughly 20 percent comes from early, controllable decisions that carry outsized weight. Handle the 20 percent well, and most of the 80 percent resolves itself.

The guide walks readers through determining who has legal authority to sell (executor, trustee, successor trustee, personal representative, or attorney-in-fact); when probate is required and how trust sales differ; how multiple heirs can coordinate and what to do when they disagree; and how to handle an inherited home occupied by a sibling or surviving family member. It also covers how to manage carrying costs, homeowners insurance on a vacant inherited house, and interim liquidity; how stepped-up basis and capital gains tax timing work; whether to keep, rent, or sell an inherited property; and how to choose a real estate broker who specializes in inherited property.

Hidden Risks Most Advisors and Heirs Overlook

Homeowners insurance on a vacant inherited house. Standard homeowners policies may become limited, excluded for certain losses, or nonrenewed once a home has been vacant for 30 to 60 days, depending on the policy and carrier. The framework calls this "the insurance cliff" and recommends confirming vacant-home coverage within the first week.

Medicaid estate recovery. If the deceased received long-term care through Medicaid, the state may have a legal claim against the property to recoup costs. This silent lien can consume the equity before heirs see anything, and advisors should flag it at the outset.

Stepped-up basis. A property's tax basis typically resets to fair market value on the date of death, affecting capital gains exposure at sale.

Why the Broker Decision Matters More Than Any Other

Unlike general-purpose agent referral platforms that match based on availability, Inherited Property Match vets brokers specifically for inherited property experience, including probate sales, trust sales, multi-heir situations, out-of-state transactions, and inherited residential, rental, land, and commercial property. The service does not compete with local probate specialists; it identifies them and hands the family off cleanly. The platform serves families in all 50 states.



"You do not need to control everything. You need to get the small set of decisions that can be controlled right, so the rest does not derail the process," said Alan Fruitman, co-founder of Inherited Property Match. "For an executor, trustee, heir, or advisor, the most valuable move is getting the right expertise involved early."

Frequently Asked Questions

How do you sell inherited property?

Selling inherited property usually starts with confirming who has legal authority to act, determining whether probate is required, and choosing the right sale path and real estate broker.

What is a probate sale?

A home sale that requires probate court oversight when the deceased owned the property individually without a trust or other probate-avoidance mechanism.

When is probate required to sell inherited property?

Probate is often required when the deceased owned the property individually and no trust or other probate-avoidance mechanism controls the transfer. The guide explains how probate and trust sales differ.

Can a trustee sell inherited property without probate?

Often yes, if the property is titled in a trust and the trustee has authority under its terms. Probate may be required if it was never transferred into the trust.

Can an executor sell a house during probate?

Yes, once the executor has been formally granted authority by the probate court. Some states also require court confirmation of the sale itself.

What happens if siblings disagree about inherited property?

Multi-heir disagreements are one of the most common sources of delay. The framework recommends defining a deadlock plan in advance (majority rule on operational decisions, unanimous consent on major ones, attorney-guided resolution, or mediation) rather than improvising one mid-conflict.

What happens if an inherited house is occupied by a sibling or family member?

An occupied inherited house can delay access, showings, and sale timing when heirs disagree. The guide explains how to set an early plan for occupancy and access.

Does inherited property receive a stepped-up basis?

In most cases, yes. An inherited property's tax basis typically resets to fair market value on the date of the original owner's death, reducing capital gains tax exposure when sold.

How long do inherited property sales typically take?

Trust sales can close in 30 to 60 days in many markets; probate sales commonly take 9 to 18 months depending on jurisdiction.

About Inherited Property Match

Inherited Property Match, operated by Real Estate Foundation, Inc., is a free nationwide broker-matching platform for inherited real estate, including probate and trust sales, multi-heir and out-of-state transactions, as-is properties, and real estate held in LLCs. Co-founders Alan Fruitman and Rhett Fruitman have more than three decades of combined real estate experience, including roles at CBRE and Citi and leadership of 1031tax and Real Estate Broker Match.

Learn more at InheritedPropertyMatch or call +1 (800) 841-5033.