Zelensky Arrives In Saudi Arabia
Zelensky noted that yesterday, April 23, financial guarantees for Ukraine's stability were secured during a meeting with European leaders.
"Today, we are advancing our agreements with Saudi Arabia in the areas of security, energy, and infrastructure. It is important that the strengthening is mutual. I appreciate the substantive cooperation between our countries," he added.Read also: Ukraine agrees on ten-year defense deals with three Gulf states, receives interest from 11 more countries
As reported by Ukrinform, the European Union and Ukraine welcomed the approval of a €90 billion loa and called on third countries to help bridge Ukraine's funding gaps, as well as the adoption of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia.
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