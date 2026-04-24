Zelensky Arrives In Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the president announced this on Facebook.

Zelensky noted that yesterday, April 23, financial guarantees for Ukraine's stability were secured during a meeting with European leaders.

"Today, we are advancing our agreements with Saudi Arabia in the areas of security, energy, and infrastructure. It is important that the strengthening is mutual. I appreciate the substantive cooperation between our countries," he added.

Ukraine agrees on ten-year defense deals with three Gulf states, receives interest from 11 more countries

As reported by Ukrinform, the European Union and Ukraine welcomed the approval of a €90 billion loa and called on third countries to help bridge Ukraine's funding gaps, as well as the adoption of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia.