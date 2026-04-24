Mavra Javed
- Postdoctoral Research Associate in Food Science and Human Nutrition, Michigan State University
I am a postdoctoral researcher in Food Science at Michigan State University, where my work focuses on bioactive compounds in foods, fermentation, and functional ingredients. My research explores how processing techniques, such as fermentation, influence the chemical composition and potential health benefits of foods.
I have worked extensively on fermented products such as black garlic, with a particular interest in understanding the transformation of bioactive compounds and their implications for human health. My broader interests include nutraceuticals, antioxidant activity, and the role of food-derived compounds in metabolic health.
Through my research and writing, I aim to bridge the gap between scientific findings and public understanding of food and nutrition.
- 2024–present Associate research scientist, Michigan state University
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment