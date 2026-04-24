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Mavra Javed

Mavra Javed


2026-04-24 09:07:59
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Postdoctoral Research Associate in Food Science and Human Nutrition, Michigan State University
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I am a postdoctoral researcher in Food Science at Michigan State University, where my work focuses on bioactive compounds in foods, fermentation, and functional ingredients. My research explores how processing techniques, such as fermentation, influence the chemical composition and potential health benefits of foods.
I have worked extensively on fermented products such as black garlic, with a particular interest in understanding the transformation of bioactive compounds and their implications for human health. My broader interests include nutraceuticals, antioxidant activity, and the role of food-derived compounds in metabolic health.
Through my research and writing, I aim to bridge the gap between scientific findings and public understanding of food and nutrition.

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  • 2024–present Associate research scientist, Michigan state University

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