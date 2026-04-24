Chhattisgarh Man Beheads Wife, Walks Through Village Carrying Severed Head Videos Surface

A horrifying incident has shocked Chhattisgarh's Korba district, where a 58-year-old man allegedly beheaded his wife after a domestic argument. He showed no remorse and even roamed around the village with the severed head. The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Bundeli village under the Rajgamar police outpost area.

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A heartbreaking and sensational incident has come to light from #Korba #Chhattisgarh... where a husband killed his own wife! The incident took place in Bundeli village, under the Rajgamaar police station area... The accused, Salik Ram Yadav, brutally murdered his wife,1/3 twitter/MJexVmYE82

- Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 24, 2026

In Korba district of Chhattisgarh, a husband allegedly beheaded his wife with a knife and then roamed around the village carrying her severed head. After that, he kept the head in a sack and sat there informed the police. When the police arrived, he reportedly said,... twitter/w6jjcmbWze

- Hate Detector (@HateDetectors) April 24, 2026

Dispute turned deadly

Police identified the accused as Salik Ram Yadav, who worked as a watchman at a local poultry farm. According to police, as reported by news agency ANI, Salik Ram was drunk when he got into an argument with his 50-year-old wife. During the fight, he allegedly attacked her with a sharp meat-cutting weapon and killed her on the spot.

#WATCH | Korba, Chhattisgarh: Korba CSP Pratik Chaturvedi says, "In the Bundeli village, the police station received information about a woman, Chhek's death. A man named Salik Ram Yadav used to live with her. They had been working at a poultry farm for about four to five... twitter/5U6qz0eaHR

- ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

Villagers left stunned

After the murder, Salik Ram was seen walking around the village carrying his wife's severed head in one hand and the weapon in the other.

Police said he later placed both the head and the weapon in a plastic sack, leaving the body behind. He then walked to the Rajgamar police outpost and surrendered.

Reason behind the crime

During questioning, Salik Ram allegedly told police that he often argued with his wife because she suspected his character.

The couple had been working at the poultry farm for the last three years. They were originally from Ajgarbahar Haldimada village in Korba block.

The couple have four children. Police have arrested the accused and seized the weapon used in the crime.

The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation is underway.