'Campus Beats Returns' Trailer: Ishaan, Netra Face New Love & Drama

The much-awaited trailer of 'Campus Beats Returns' has been finally unveiled, with the fan-favourite franchise promising something bigger, sharper, and packed with more "dil, drama, and dance". Introducing a 'New Beat of Love', the trailer teases an emotional turn in Ishaan and Netra's journey. Just as their love begins to find its footing, destiny has other ideas. Netra looks to start a new life and has a newfound love in Sumer. Determined to bring her back, Ishaan follows, but things aren't as simple as they once were, especially as new equations begin to form. What unfolds is a mix of love, confusion, and shifting bonds where the past refuses to stay buried, as per a press release. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Sinha (@shrutisinhahaha)

More Drama, Dance, and Suspense

"High-voltage dance face-offs, slow-burn rivalries, and a mystery that refuses to stay in the background, this season doesn't just raise the stakes; it tightens the grip. Secrets start slipping out, loyalties don't hold the way they used to, and identities begin to blur at the edges, pulling the story into a sharper mix of romance and suspense. Through all the chaos and undeniable chemistry, one question quietly takes over: Will Ishaan's love be enough to bring Netra back into his life?" the makers said.

Cast and Crew on the New Season

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, said, "Campus Beats has emerged as a standout youth franchise for us, and also has been the longest-running franchise running on Amazon MX Player. With this new chapter, we've pushed the envelope further, bringing together deeper emotions, high-energy dance, and engaging twists that today's audiences love. We're excited to present this season to viewers, who can enjoy it on Amazon MX Player for free."

Actor Shantanu Maheshwari said, "Dance has always been extremely close to my heart, and Campus Beats has given me a space to celebrate that over the years. This season, Ishaan's journey is far more internal. He's holding on to something that, for the other person, no longer exists. That imbalance changes everything; it makes his fight quieter, but much more intense."

Shruti Sinha shared, "Returning to Amazon MX Player with the sixth season of Campus Beats feels incredibly exciting. Netra's arc this season is about rediscovery, but not in a straightforward way. There's confusion, instinct, and fragments of something she can't fully place. This time, I had to approach the character very differently. It was definitely challenging, but also incredibly exciting to explore."

Paras Kalnawat, who debuts this season, added, "Joining one of the most loved youth franchises like Campus Beats has been an incredible experience. The scale, the storytelling, and the energy of the show are truly unmatched. I'm thrilled to be a part of this season and cannot wait for audiences to watch it on Amazon MX Player for free."

Release Date and Where to Watch

Produced by Banijay Asia, the series is written and creatively produced by Palki Malhotra and directed by Aniruddha Rajderkar. It boasts an ensemble cast led by Shantanu Maheshwari, Shruti Sinha, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Dipankana Das, Adnan Ahmed, and others, with new additions Paras Kalnawat, Chandni Sharma, and Suvansh Dhar joining the franchise in pivotal roles. ' Campus Beats Returns' is all set to premiere on April 29, 2026.

The series will stream for free exclusively on Amazon MX Player, available across mobile devices, Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, Jio TV, and Airtel Xstream. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)