This Eid Al Adha, Check In And Unwind At LEVA Hotels

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A long weekend, a city escape, and time to unwind, Eid al-Adha is the perfect moment for an effortless break. LEVA Hotels invites guests to slow down with a limited-time staycation offer made for the occasion.

Guests can enjoy up to, along with added savings across dining and wellness. Whether it is a relaxed morning, a laid-back meal, or time to unwind, the offer creates a complete staycation experience in the heart of Dubai.

As part of the Eid offering, guests receive, known for its fresh, wholesome menu, along with, perfect for a mid-stay reset.

With its central location in themodern spaces, and easy check-in experience, LEVA Hotels offers a simple and comfortable escape for residents looking to celebrate Eid without leaving the city.

Reserve your stay now at stayleva and enjoy this ideal opportunity to celebrate in comfort and style.