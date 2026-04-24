Ericsson And Umniah By Beyon Strengthen Environmental Sustainability Efforts In Jordan Through The Ericsson E-Waste Program

Ericsson and Umniah by Beyon expand collaboration to recycle decommissioned electrical equipment as part of the Ericsson e-Waste Program. The collaboration aims to minimize the potential environmental impact associated with the disposal of decommissioned electrical equipment.

Coinciding with Earth Day 2026, Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Umniah by Beyon announce the expansion of their collaboration under the Ericsson e-Waste Program to support responsible end-of-life handling of electronic and electrical equipment, reinforcing their commitment to responsible network evolution and environmental sustainability.

Since 2024, the collaboration has delivered recycling of over 130 metric tons of decommissioned electrical and electronic equipment, reducing landfill waste, supporting resource recovery, and advancing circular economy practices through structured collection and certified recycling processes.

The program aligns with both companies' climate action and environmental sustainability strategies. Through improved lifecycle management of network equipment, Ericsson and Umniah are enhancing value recovery while minimizing the environmental footprint of their network modernization efforts.

As Umniah continues to strengthen its position in the Hashemite Kingdom and accelerate its transformation following its rebrand to Umniah by Beyon, sustainability remains embedded within its network modernization strategy. The responsible retirement and recycling of legacy infrastructure plays a critical role in building a high-performance, future-ready network.

Ericsson launched its global e-Waste Program in 2005 to minimize its products' environmental impact and ensure proper end-of-life handling. Ericsson offers the program to customers in 180 countries worldwide.

Yusuf Sater, Chief Technology Officer at Umniah by Beyon, says:“Network leadership demands continuous evolution. As we enhance capacity, speed, and reliability across Jordan's Best Mobile Network, we are equally deliberate about how we retire legacy infrastructure. Through our collaboration with Ericsson, we are ensuring that modernization delivers both technical excellence and measurable environmental responsibility. Performance and sustainability are not trade-offs. They are design principles.”

Kevin Murphy, President of Ericsson North Middle East, says:“Ericsson's e-Waste Program supports responsible end-of-life handling for electronic and electrical equipment. Working with Umniah enables the application of circular economy practices through take-back, recycling and final disposal processes. This aligns with Ericsson's climate action and environmental sustainability strategy.”

Through this partnership, Umniah and Ericsson seek to put the environment at the forefront of its business operations and raise awareness about the best e-waste disposal and recycling practices while they continue to collaborate on sustainability initiatives.

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