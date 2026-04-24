Best Post Office Schemes For Children Offering High Returns And Long Term Security

Looking for safe investments for your child? Explore 5 post office schemes offering higher interest than banks, government guarantee, tax benefits and reliable returns for future needs.

The Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) is perfect if you have a daughter under 10. It offers a solid 8.0% interest, which is way more than most bank FDs. You also get tax benefits, and you can withdraw half the money for her education when she turns 18.

Want to double your investment in just a few years? Then the Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) is your best bet. It currently gives 7.5% interest. With this scheme, your money is guaranteed to double in just 115 months, which is about 9 years and 7 months. People consider it a simple way to fund their kids' big future needs.

Also read: Post Office SCSS Scheme: Earn Over ₹20,000 Monthly After Retirement With This Govt Savings Plan

You don't need a large lump sum to start saving. With a Post Office Recurring Deposit (RD), you can build a big fund by depositing small amounts every month. It offers around 6.7% interest and is a 5-year scheme. It works just like a piggy bank for your child's school fees or other short-term expenses.

The National Savings Certificate (NSC) is for parents who want to invest a lump sum and forget about it for 5 years. Your money grows with an interest of 7.7% compounded annually. It's completely safe, and you also get income tax deductions on your investment.

You can also open a savings account for your child at the post office. It gives 4% interest annually. This helps build a habit of saving money from a young age. Plus, you can withdraw the money whenever you need it.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for awareness and educational purposes only. The interest rates for Post Office schemes like Sukanya Samriddhi, KVP, NSC, etc., can be revised every quarter by the Government of India. Before investing, please visit your nearest Post Office to verify the current rates and rules. Always consult a certified financial advisor before making investment decisions based on market risks and your personal financial situation.