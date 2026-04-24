WATCH: Man Secretly Records Alleged Abuse By Wife For 2 Years, Video Goes Viral Netizens React

A video circulating on social media has generated significant attention after an X (formerly Twitter) user, identified as @VishalMalvi shared footage that allegedly shows a woman physically assaulting her husband. The post claims that the man had been abused for about two years before to starting to record the episodes. The user said that the videos, which show many instances of conflict, were captured on the man's laptop.

The lady is apparently shown slapping the male, hitting him repeatedly, and yanking his hair during an altercation in the video, which Asianet Newsable has not independently confirmed.

The user posted the video along with the caption, "After being abused for the past two years bro recorded these clips on his laptop, Think twice before getting married."

The images and wording of the post instantly attracted a lot of attention and sparked conversations about male domestic abuse.

Watch Viral Video

After being abused for the past two years bro recorded these clips on his laptop Think twice before getting married twitter/1AQLGWjooU

- Vishal (@VishalMalvi_) April 23, 2026

How Did Social Media React?

Users' responses to the video varied as it appeared on various sites. One user wrote,“Marriage is so scary. I'm literally scared." Another commented, "Where are those so called feminists to defend this woman!!?" Some replies expressed dissatisfaction with alleged legal protection inadequacies. "Wives are legally allowed to harass their husbands in India," said one commenter.

Others responded to the video on an emotional level. It hurts to see. One remark said, "Poor guy." "At this point slap her back, she might start to respect you a little," said a another response, implying revenge.

Online discussions on domestic violence, especially those involving male victims, and the need for awareness and support systems regardless of gender have been aided by the movie.

The identity of individuals involved are still unknown, and neither a formal complaint nor any police action pertaining to the event have been confirmed.