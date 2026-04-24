When Varun Dhawan Rejected Shraddha Kapoor's Proposal And Ended Up Getting Beaten Up

Varun Dhawan is celebrating his 39th birthday, and a hilarious childhood memory involving Shraddha Kapoor has once again caught fans' attention. Varun Dhawan's Funny Childhood Story During promotions for his film Baby John, Varun opened up about an unexpected moment from his early years in a chat with Shubhnakar Mishra. He revealed that Shraddha had once expressed her liking for him as a child.

Recalling the incident, Varun said that at one of Shraddha's birthday parties, a group of kids confronted him and questioned why he didn't like her back. He insisted he was more focused on a dance competition, but the group didn't take it lightly. In a funny twist, he shared that they even ganged up on him for rejecting her.

Shraddha Kapoor Stepped In Later

Despite the dramatic moment, Varun went on to win the dance competition, while Shraddha secured third place. Years later, another incident strengthened their bond.

During a dance event at Shraddha's school, Varun got into a scuffle and landed in trouble. It was Shraddha who helped him escape from the situation. Looking back, the actor fondly remembered how she stood by him and even joked about regretting his childhood decision.

From Friends to Co-stars

Over the years, their friendship turned into a successful on-screen pairing in films like ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Border 2 and will next star in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.