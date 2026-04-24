Gujarat Man Dies Days After Brutal Attack Over Leftover Food At Hospital Canteen

A dispute over leftover food at a community kitchen in Gujarat's Amreli has ended in tragedy. A 24-year-old man, Maheshbhai Rathod, died two days after he was allegedly attacked by seven men at the hospital premises. The incident took place on April 17 at the annakshetra operating behind Amreli Civil Hospital.

Argument began over unfinished food

Maheshbhai had accompanied his father to the hospital for treatment. Around noon, he went to the community kitchen for lunch.

While eating, he reportedly felt unwell and could not finish his meal. As he tried to return his plate, the canteen operator, Bharatbhai Acharya, allegedly stopped him.

According to the complaint, Acharya told him to either finish the remaining food or pay a fine of Rs 50, according to a report by Times Now.

Fight quickly escalated

Maheshbhai agreed to pay and handed over a Rs 500 note. However, when he asked for the remaining change, an argument broke out.

Police said Acharya allegedly asked Maheshbhai about his caste during the dispute. Soon after, he reportedly called several others to the spot.

Within minutes, six more men arrived.

Alleged assault by seven men

The FIR states that all seven accused attacked Maheshbhai with plastic pipes.

He suffered serious injuries to his head, hands and other parts of his body. His family members rushed to the scene and managed to stop the assault.

Maheshbhai was immediately admitted to the trauma centre at Amreli Civil Hospital.

Death after two days

Police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Two days later, Maheshbhai reportedly fell from the trauma centre and died. The exact circumstances surrounding the fall are still being investigated.

Family demands murder charge

Maheshbhai's family believes the assault directly led to his death. They have demanded that police add Section 302, relating to murder, to the FIR.

The family has also refused to accept his body until stronger charges are filed against the accused. Police, however, have said that current evidence does not yet establish a direct link between the assault and Maheshbhai's death.

The matter has now reached court. Officials are awaiting further legal and medical findings before deciding whether additional charges will be added.