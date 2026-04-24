Adani Green Energy Reports Robust Growth With 34% Rise In Sales

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), India's largest and fastest-growing pure-play renewable energy (RE) company, has announced financial results for the period ending March 31, 2026, showcasing "robust growth and operational excellence". The company's energy sales increased by 34 per cent YoY to 37,567 million units in FY26. The revenue from power supply is up 22 per cent YoY to Rs 11,602 crore. The EBITDA from power supply grew 23 per cent YoY to Rs 10,865 crore. The cash profit surged 11% per cent YoY to Rs 5,399 crore.

The strong revenue and EBITDA growth are primarily backed by robust greenfield capacity addition of 5.1 GW in FY26, deployment of advanced RE technologies, strong plant performance and commissioning of new capacities in resource-rich sites in Khavda, Gujarat and Rajasthan, a company release said. Installed BESS (battery storage) capacity of 1,376 MWh in Khavda is one of the largest single-location deployments globally and is targeting more than 10,000 MWh capacity by FY27.

AGEL's 'Landmark Year' and Future Vision

Sagar Adani, Executive Director, Adani Green Energy, said FY26 was a landmark year in Adani Green's history. "The company on the back of robust project and operational excellence, commissioned 5.1 GW of greenfield capacity, thereby reaching 19.3 GW of total operational capacity. It is the highest greenfield annual capacity expansion globally by any company (outside China). This milestone not only consolidates our leadership position in India's renewable energy sector but also puts us in a different orbit of execution excellence," he said.

"Our flagship Khavda project, the world's largest renewable energy plant, continues to make significant progress. On the battery storage side, we installed 1.4 GWh of capacity in FY26, which is one of the world's largest single-location BESS deployment and will complement our contract mix to take us closer to building a resilient and future-ready energy ecosystem. Our Pumped Hydro Storage Project (PSP) in Andhra Pradesh is also progressing well. AGEL's 19,294 MW of operational portfolio will power more than 8.7 million homes and avoid about 36 million tonnes of CO2e emissions annually. The continued recognition of our ESG efforts reaffirms our commitment to sustainable growth and accelerating India's energy transition," he added.

Operational Excellence and Capacity Expansion

The company's operational capacity has grown 35 per cent YoY to 19.3 gigawatt (GW). Greenfield capacity addition of 5.1 GW vis-a-vis 3.3 GW in FY25 represents 1.5x growth.

Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) assigned inaugural rating of JCR BBB+/Stable to AGEL, which is equivalent to India's sovereign credit rating, the release said.

"AGEL has consistently expanded its greenfield capacities backed by advanced resource planning, engineering, and supply chain management, with project management, execution and assurance from our partner, Adani Infra India Ltd (AIIL)," the release said.

FY26 Greenfield Additions

AGEL added 5,051 MW greenfield capacity in FY26, which is 1.5 times the capacity addition in FY25. The greenfield additions of 5,051 MW included 3,412 MW of solar capacity (2,974 MW in Khavda, Gujarat, 438 MW in Rajasthan); 683 MW wind capacity in Khavda and 956 MW of solar-wind hybrid capacity in Khavda.

Technology-Driven O & M and Industry-Leading Margins

"AGEL's operations and maintenance (O & M) leverage sophisticated data analytics, enhanced by machine learning and artificial intelligence, in collaboration with our O & M partners, Adani Infra Management Services Pvt Ltd (AIMSL)," the release said.

It said AGEL has consistently generated electricity exceeding the overall annual commitment under the power purchase agreements (PPA). In FY26, AGEL's PPA-based electricity generation was 106% of the annual commitment.

AGEL's O & M is driven by advanced technology with the Energy Network Operation Centre enabling real-time monitoring of the renewable plants across the country, the release said. "This has not only enabled consistent higher plant availability in turn resulting in higher electricity generation but also led to a reduction in O & M cost resulting in an industry-leading EBITDA margin of 91%," it said.

Focus on Khavda: World's Largest RE Plant

AGEL is steadily progressing in the development of the massive 30 GW renewable energy plant at Khavda in Gujarat, the release said, adding that this is spread over an area of 538 sq km, almost five times the city of Paris. "This project will set a global benchmark for the development of ultra-large-scale renewable energy plants," it said.

The operational portfolio at Khavda stands at 9.4 GW 3 solar, wind and hybrid capacity. "AGEL is on track to achieve 30 GW RE capacity in Khavda by 2029, setting a global benchmark for the speed of execution at such a large scale," the release said.

It said the plant deploys the most advanced bifacial solar modules and trackers to maximize electricity generation. It also deploys India's largest 5.2 MW wind turbine, which is also one of the most powerful onshore wind turbines globally. (ANI)

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